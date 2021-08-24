How Have Casinos in Michigan Fared in 2021

The Michigan gambling industry dates back to 1933 when the state’s lawmakers passed a law legalizing horse race betting. Today, gambling in Michigan revolves around a total of 26 licensed land-based casinos and a host of online casinos.

SB 0562 was the first iGambling regulation passed in the state in 1999. This piece of law made it illegal to engage in online gambling within the state’s jurisdiction. The law was later repealed in 2000 with the Public Act 185. Today, Michigan does not expressly prohibit iGaming, which is why local law enforcers do not seem interested in going after individual gamblers.

Michigan is a lucrative gambling industry with numerous commercial casinos. You can explore the Michigan casinos map found here to familiarize yourself with the gambling establishments operating within the state. In this article, we will delve deeper into how casinos are fairing in the state.

Online Casinos and Online Sports Betting

Michigan’s online casino gambling and online sports betting platforms are doing quite well this year. The state managed to hit the halfway mark of 2021 among the country’s most viable online gambling markets.

Towards the close of Q2 2021, Michigan online sports betting showed a steady revenue stream. Mobile sportsbooks raked in circa $235.1 million in wagering handle in June alone, bringing the state’s 2021 total to $1.5 billion in bets.

June’s online sports betting revenue capped at $16.7 million, the second-largest figure since the inception of mobile bookies in the state in January. On the other hand, online casino revenue dropped month-to-month by 25.7% in June over May. Online casino apps generated a total of $66.2 million in June.

Michigan Combined Casino and Online Sports Betting Tax Revenue in 2021

Online gambling platforms generated $14.6 million in tax revenue in June 2021. As expected, online casinos contributed the lion’s share of the monthly iGaming taxes. Online casino revenue stood at $66.2 million from adjusted receipts and generated $13.7 million in tax revenue (June).

Mobile sports betting closed Q2 at $18.7 million recorded in June, contributing $927,575 in online sports wagering tax revenue. Michigan’s combined tax revenue from all forms of online gambling totals at $8 million so far.

Michigan Monthly Online Casino Revenue

Michigan online casino revenue is taxed based on a tiered system. Mobile casinos pay between 20% and 28% in iGaming taxes. The state has a total of 12 licensed online casinos, which managed to generate $18.1 million in tax revenue in May, combined.

Since the inception of online casino gambling on January 22, the state has already raked in $85.2 million in tax revenue. With $66.1 million generated from adjusted gross gambling receipts, the state’s online casino revenue drop by circa 25.7% m/m in June from May. The dip was largely due to BetMGM’s revenue adjustments.

Online casinos operating under BetMGM generated a total of $33.67 million in gross revenue in June. However, after adjustments, the figure dropped to $16.2 million. The discrepancy marked the first major difference between gross receipts revenue and adjusted receipts for any Michigan online casino in 2021.

All Michigan online casinos have managed to generate a total of over $435.5 million in 2021. The figure might double by the end of the year.

Retail Casino Revenue

Land-based casinos in Michigan are doing quite well for themselves, with the aggregate revenue holding very steady. In June, retail casinos in Detroit generated $108.1 million, a slight drop from May’s $109.7 million. Factoring in the difference in month length, the daily average increased by 1.8%.

It is important to note that retail casinos in Michigan are not struggling despite the launch of online gambling in the state. Cannibalization is a major concern, as recently echoed by Illinois lawmakers, where online casinos are yet to be legalized.

Likewise, online casinos operators have no reason to worry now that retail casinos are back to the business at full capacity post-covid-19 pandemic. It is already evident that players will not ditch their online gambling logins. Gamblers prefer complementing the retail gambling experience with the online option for its unparalleled convenience.

“Summer is finally here as Michigan reopens after the pandemic restrictions. There are numerous entertainment opportunities on the table for grabs.

The slight month-to-month drop from May to June indicated that iGaming and online sports betting continue to draw gamblers’ interest,” notes Henry Williams, the Michigan Gaming Control Board Executive Director.

Retail Sports Betting Taxes and Revenue

Land-based casinos in Detroit recorded a total of $20.1 million in sports betting handle in June. Gross receipts amounted to $1.7 million. Retail qualified adjusted gross receipts by casino were as follows: MotorCity $709,796, MGM $402,223, and Greektown $636,547.

Qualified adjusted gross receipts are typically gross receipts less the value of free play incentives. Retail sports betting establishments generated a total of $80,784 in tax revenue. As of May 2021, the total retail sports wagering qualified adjusted gross receipts for 2021 by casino were as follows” Greektown $3.7 million, MGM $2.7 million, and MotorCity $3.7 million.

Michigan Casinos to Resume Operating at Full Capacity

Michigan casinos witnessed the lifting of covid-19 restrictions on June 22. For the first time since March 2020, brick-and-mortar casinos in the Great Lakes state are allowed to operate at full capacity.

Slots and table games at land-based casinos generated circa $105.8 million in June, a 2% drop compared to May. The casinos were shot down in June 2020 in response to the pandemic. Pre covid, Michigan casinos generated $117.5 million from slots and table games in 2019.

Due to covid-19 disruptions, 2020’s total retail casino revenue stood at $639 million, 56.1% lower than 2019’s $1.45 billion.

AGR Paints a Different Picture From GGR

The Online Poker Report is currently tracking gross gaming revenue (GGR) for consistency with sites within Michigan. GGR is equivalent to the casino’s net win or total revenue collected from these establishments without any adjustments.

The Michigan Gaming Control Board is painting a rather worse casino revenue picture. This is largely because the board considers adjusted gaming revenue (AGR) which dropped by 26% in June.

AGR equals the taxable revenue, including all adjustments, particularly the deduction for free play awarded to players as promotions. The state’s gaming control board explained that the drop was due to Michigan’s largest online casino operator, BetMGM, making free play deductions for the first time since the industry’s inception in January 2021.