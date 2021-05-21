‘How Indian startups are stepping in with Covid relief initiatives to combat Covid 19’.

With the second wave of Covid 19 outbreak, India is battling with a lot of unprecedented challenges. Indian start ups have come up with various Covid-19 relief initiatives to help India combat this difficult phase. They are supporting India in every way possible by providing oxygen cylinders and concentrators to tracking availability of vaccine slots
- Ola has partnered with Bengaluru-based NGO, GiveIndia to provide free oxygen concentrators through its own app
- Tring, a celebrity engagement platform teamed up with Hemkunt Foundation to provide COVID RELIEF such as Oxygen Cylinders
- PayTM helps citizens to check the availability of vaccine slots in COVID-19 Vaccine Finder on its Mini App store
- Razorpay is helping NGOs collect donations for assisting COVID-19 patients by activating their payments page within 24 hours and doing away with transaction fee on donations up to Rs 10 lakh Swiggy Introduced Care Corner inside Swiggy app to highlight services beneficial for COVID-19 Relief
- Zomato joins Delhivery to raise Rs 50 Cr to source oxygen concentrators and supplies
- Meddo, a health tech start up launches free COVID-19 care centres in Gurugram to help patients with mild to moderate symptoms
- TrulyMadly, an Indian dating app has launched a plasma matchmaking feature on its Corona Clusters platform to help match COVID-19 positive patients with plasma donors on the basis of their blood group, diagnosis date, and location
- Urban Company has partnered with Srinidhi Foundation to set up the relief fund that will provide medical assistance and bereavement support to Urban Company’s gig workforce and their families