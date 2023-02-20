How Much Should You Invest in CNC Machining Services?

Using computer numerical control (CNC) machines to transform a block of metal or engineering plastic into a finished product is ground-breaking and detailed. The need for CNC-machined components spans several industries, including aircraft, medicine and automobiles.

The new product development process is incomplete without calculating the manufacturing cost once the product has been developed. A few criteria are taken into account to acquire a better CNC machining cost estimate.

Factors to Consider When Estimating the Cost of CNC Machining

Cost of Materials

Machine numerical control (CNC) machining is a layering process; therefore, the final product will always have more materials than was utilized to make it. Machinists often buy these components in large blocks and determine the per-block price. CNC machining is often done on metals and plastics.

The Cost of CNC Machine

The kind of machine required to do the task is a significant factor in the overall cost. CNC machining centers typically come in one of two varieties: three-axis and multi-axis machines. In Europe, the 3-axis machines cost about €35-€40 per hour, whereas the multi-axis machines cost €75-€120 per hour.

Two variables impact the total cost of machining: the purchase price of the machines and the total number of hours per year they are planned to operate (average 5000 hours. Machinists divide the machine’s total cost by the expected annual number of hours of operation to determine machine shop rates.

Labor Costs

CNC machining is highly automated, so you may reduce the number of workers you hire and save money. The bulk of the expenses is due to design and digitalization.

The Price of Tools

You may need specialized equipment for certain CNC fabrication jobs, such as ones made to order. You may be responsible for part of the machine’s running expenses even if the tool bits will be transferred to the mechanical workshop when the operation is complete. Tools may wear out faster than expected when dealing with tough materials.

Post-Processing Expenses

When production is complete, your product still needs assembly and delivery. Due to the increased cost of human capital, more funds will be required to carry out these processes.

Expenses Associated with Surface Finishing

Surface treatments applied to CNC machined components may improve their durability and aesthetic appeal. The cost of manufacturing is increased despite the potential benefits.

When estimating how much CNC machining will set you back, including all of the above considerations.

Cost of CNC Machining Services in Various Regions

Outsourcing CNC machining also helps you save money, especially if you have a large project. Yet, it is not cost-effective to outsource CNC machining projects to companies in developed nations. Nevertheless, Chinese businesses can provide comparable quality at a fraction of the cost.

Because of Europe’s higher cost of living, CNC machining is more expensive there. Machines with three axes cost €35 to €40 per hour, while those with more than three axes cost €75 – €120 per hour.

Why Does CNC Machining Have to be so Expensive?

More money has to be spent on CNC machining since the component designs are more complicated and labor-intensive. After all, this is why a machine, rather than a less-precise person, will be directing the edits. Regarding cost, greater attention to detail and accuracy will always be reflected in the final product.

Precision machining center-made components have stricter tolerance requirements. Failure to stay under these limits may severely compromise the product’s functionality. Consider the consequences of using defective airplane components or surgical tools. CNC machining is advantageous because of its reliability and because you can reproduce precision components.

In Summary

The high cost of CNC manufacturing results from the advanced equipment required and the high wage paid to the machine operator. However, cost minimization is a breeze if you understand the steps involved. With an advanced workflow, CNC machining offers incomparable efficiency and precision at unbeatable prices.