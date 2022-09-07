How OKR’s Can Actually Help Your B2B Marketing Scheme

[https://unsplash.com/photos/Lks7vei-eAg]

There are many aspects to solid marketing when it comes to your B2B company. One of the most integral, however, is happening every day “in-house”. That is to say your own employees and their work rate is going to have a large knock on effect to how your business is being perceived by customers.

OKR’s Can Boost Engagement For Both Employees And Clients

There are plenty of reasons why OKR’s are crucial. For one, it’s important to remember that your business is literally being run by your employees. If they are not engaged, then productivity will be down and your bottom line profits will suffer as a result.

Having key goals and objectives your business will inspire employee engagement. Not only this, but your customers and prospective customers will be acutely aware of how things are progressing behind the scenes, especially in the B2B landscape.

Transparency Is Important In B2B

Customer relationships in B2B are notoriously closer and more personable than they are in B2C. For a B2C organisation, customers are often a footfall statistic, with the main aim of getting as many through the door as possible. B2B, on the other hand, is more about attaining and retaining the right sort of customer who will remain loyal and provide continuous custom.

Transparency is the main initiative when it comes to achiveving this. As mentioned previously, there are a number of effective B2B marketing channels, but all of them relate to transparency and how a B2B client wants to have a streamlined, honest relationship with the business. In this way, OKRs can help to elevate the transparency that you need and similarly boost your relations with your customers, making their experience even better. Here are four examples:

Reduce call waiting time to less that five minutes.

Make sure to be direct and honest with clients at all times.

Provide weekly web content which sheds light on our service/product.

Implement weekly training to help with customer service.

These are four relatively simple OKRs which will not only further boost your employee engagement but also put yourself out there as a top B2B organisation. Each one is streamlined and focused on giving the customer a positive, efficient experience with your company, meaning they will be far more likely to stick around and provide that repeat custom and loyalty that you need.

How Does This Help With Marketing?

The question of marketing comes back around here. In B2B, marketing is ideally being carried out every day through the existing customer experience. Take the third bullet point, for instance. If this OKR is carried out, it is elevating employee engagement, developing your relationship with the customer and simultaneously marketing yourself to them by encouraging their loyalty.

For new clients too, increased customer loyalty, good reviews and positive experiences are going to similarly encourage them to get on board and try out your company. This is just another reason why OKR’s are so important to implement and take adavantage of to build a successful business.