How online cricket betting came to India

Nobody really knows for just how long the game of cricket has entertained its fans. Some say as early as the 12th century while others pin the date anywhere up until the late-1500s. Either way, one thing is for sure, it made its way over to India and the sub-continent as early as the 1600s.

As the British began to establish trading routes, they brought with them their hobbies and sports. These were quickly absorbed into the culture. And India soon became a cricket-mad nation.

Cricket started growing in appeal first in the areas where the British traders were present. This was mainly in the cities of Calcutta, Madras and Bombay. The local boys would play with the Brits and learn everything there is to know about the sport. They learned enough to become adept at the game and soon small, local clubs began to spring up.

This eventually led to larger regional teams being formed and then a national squad was selected. The Indian national side didn’t gain test status until the 19030s when they arrived in England to play at Lord’s Cricket Ground.

The world sat up and took notice in the 70s with the arrival of top players like Gavaskar and Viswanath. They showed that they were capable of competing against the best in the world. Since then, The Indian team has become one of the most respected across the globe.

Gambling in India in the 21st century

Cricket betting is as old as the game itself. And while no official records exist of the first-ever bets, we can assume it was happening a lot longer than anyone thinks. The same is true for all sports betting.

Sports gambling has been an extremely grey area in India for as long as the bookies can remember. The activity has never been legal for bookies to carry out. But then nobody has made it illegal for punters to place bets either. So you see the confusion that continues to this day.

With the lack of clarity, plenty of loopholes have been used and gambling is now just as popular here as in many other countries. Individual territories are able to handle their own gambling affairs. And some have made more of a stand than others. But in general, they practise the hobby widely.

Online cricket betting sites

As with all types of gambling, the niche has moved its efforts heavily towards the online marketplace. The lack of a high street presence in India, for obvious reasons, has meant that online action hit the country in a big way. For many, it is the only way they could enjoy the entertainment.

The last few years have seen a flurry of activity in the industry. And India is holding strong as one of the most popular destinations for new accounts at cricket betting sites. And the same can be said for other forms of online gambling entertainment. Bingo and casino brands are also very popular in the area.

If you are in India and looking for a new place to sign up, then you’re in luck because Gamble.xyz evaluates and rates betting sites that specialize in cricket. They have a great selection of top brands that are all trusted and well respected by their customers. Their team checks all of the site essentials. So you can go ahead and have a flutter with confidence.

Cricket betting apps

The technology on offer at some of the best cricket betting sites in India is among the most advanced in the world. There has been heavy investment in mobile tech over the last few years. And now locals can enjoy the action via a top online cricket betting app too.

These apps present the slickest and most convenient way to log into an account and see all the latest odds and markets. There are search features as well as amazing live streams available.

IPL betting

Since the new T20 cricket series began in the early-2000s, a whole new betting interest has emerged. These shorter, faster games appeal to a much wider audience. And with it comes a new wave of cricket betting.

The Indian Premier League attracts some of the biggest names in modern cricket as well as the most hotly-contested betting too. Check out the action if it has so far escaped your radar.