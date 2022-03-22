How people are living their passions in holiday homes

Most of us turn to our hobbies to unwind. It is believed that indulging in leisure activities like practising meditation, fostering an animal, pottery, gardening, fishing or bird watching, can play a much more crucial role in sharpening one’s cognitive abilities. Homes in metropolitan city’s where-in users have been juggling between working from home and for home, somewhere lag behind in enabling users to pursue their long-lost passions. A second home or holiday homes serves manifold purposes as they double up as a retirement retreat, a vacation home, or simply an investment-worthy proposition. For instance, weekend homes allow nature lovers to indulge in activities like gardening, camping and road biking that are very unlikely to be practised in the matchbox apartments that metro life forces us to live in. Pet parents can consider taking their furry friends on a bike ride together or visit an off-leash dog park where your dog can romp with other dogs.

The idea behind these homes is to empower users to relax and enjoy the holiday like any other break, and see where the new passion takes you, while pursuing the hobbies you love. City Of Music by Nirvana Realty in Khopoli is India’s first music inspired township and a modern-day set up that has been conceptualized to meet all your urban needs. The project is a collection of luxury villas and resorts which gives residents a chance to bring their passion for music into everything they do. For instance, music lovers can enjoy writing songs amidst nature alongside recording it.

Second homes place a high priority on making sure their residents feel at home, active, and engaged – and creating different enrichment opportunities for them to do the things they love is a huge part of these residencies. When work, life and an endless to-do list overwhelm you, week-end homes definitely step in enabling residents to take a breather by making time for enjoyable activities.