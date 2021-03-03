The software as a service (SaaS) model has become incredibly popular in the last 15 years, with more startups launching with SaaS in mind and more businesses pivoting to adopt SaaS principles. Inherently, this approach can lead to higher stability and predictability, better long-term growth, and even a competitive edge.

But all these benefits are contingent on one principle: growth. For a SaaS company to succeed, it needs to grow as quickly and efficiently as possible – without burning out in the process.

So what steps can SaaS companies take to grow more efficiently?

Ensure Compliance From the Outset

First, make sure your SaaS company is compliant from the very beginning. Chances are, there are some laws and regulations that your business will have to follow to remain in business – especially if you plan on reaching an international audience. Thankfully, there’s a startup that is disrupting the distribution of standards from European and international organizations: iTeh Inc. With it, you can quickly find all the standards, engineering specifications, manuals, and technical publications you need.

Invest in Growth Hacking

It’s also important to invest in a solid growth hacking strategy. At its core, growth hacking is similar to marketing and advertising, but with a few key differences:

The goal. The bottom-line goal of growth hacking is to grow a business as quickly as possible. All other goals are secondary. While a traditional marketing strategy might be interested in improving the reputation of a brand with a limited budget, a growth hacking strategy will exhaust whatever resources are necessary to acquire new customers and keep the company’s growth momentum strong.

The versatility. Growth hacking also prioritizes using many different channels and approaches simultaneously. Rather than being boxed into one strategy or one set of strategies, growth hacking is unafraid to use everything available, including traditional ads, search engine optimization (SEO), social media marketing, referral programs, and even guerrilla marketing.

Experimentation. To be successful with growth hacking, you have to experiment. You have to try many different tactics across many different channels and measure your results. Discard whatever isn’t working and double down on whatever is.

Update Your Product Constantly

It’s a good idea to keep your product in a state of perpetual evolution. Adding new features, changing the layout, and other tweaks might keep your existing users on their toes and turn some away entirely, but this is necessary if you want to keep moving forward. Don’t be afraid to scrap something that doesn’t work or overhaul a feature if it doesn’t fit with your long-term vision.

Get Real Feedback (and Use It)

Get feedback from the people using your app. What do they love? What do they hate? What do they want to see in the future? These pieces of information are your greatest resource, and you should use them to make your product better.

Measure Key Metrics

It’s also important to objectively measure some key metrics related to your product and your growth strategy, so you know how to develop them in the future, including:

Cost of acquiring customer (CAC). How much does it cost to get a new customer ? How much is that customer worth in terms of lifetime value? It’s useful to get new users quickly, but there’s a point where your strategy will be too expensive to be sustainable. This metric will keep you in check.

Customer churn. What kind of customer churn are you experiencing? In other words, how many people leave your app? Why do they leave? How can you prevent this in the future?

User behavior metrics. How do people use the app? Do they spend lots of time in one section of the app while ignoring another section entirely? These can be great clues for how to improve your app in the future.

Hire Carefully

If you want your SaaS business to grow, you’ll need to hire additional employees to handle new responsibilities and accommodate your growing customer base. However, human resources are going to be one of your biggest expenses – so if you want to remain efficient, you need to hire carefully. Only hire new people when you’re truly ready to grow, and make sure you have the budget to do it.

Focus on Scalable Strategies

From the beginning, you need to spend all your time and effort on scalable strategies. In marketing, HR, accounting, internal communication, customer service, and every other department, try to create systems, design workflows, and invest in products that can continue serving you even when you’re at scale.

Growing a SaaS company from scratch to scale isn’t easy. There’s no guarantee you’re going to be successful. But if you follow these strategies and prioritize growth and efficiency simultaneously, you’ll have much better odds.