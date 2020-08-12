How Sports Betting and Casinos differ

Both sports betting and casinos have existed for many years, and both were quick to adapt and adopt the online world, be it through websites or mobile betting applications. The gambling industry is worth several billion in the UK alone, and the global market is shockingly huge.

Both are very similar and involve the player trying to take calculated bets against the house in order to turn an individual profit despite the knowledge that the house always wins.

There are also of course all the gut shots and long odds guesses that are taken in both casinos and sports bets, like picking Leicester City to win the Premier League at 5000/1 or putting it all on 0 in roulette.

Return to Player

When an RTP or Return to Player rate is 99%, this means that the player can hope to win 99 pounds over time for every 100 pounds bet. Of course, this does not mean that you will win 99 pounds after betting 100 pounds or that you will ever win 99 pounds after betting 100 pounds but rather that your returns will tend to be on average worth 99 pounds for every 100 pounds bet.

In the casino, the house almost always knows what the Return to Player rate is and most of the time they will divulge it to the public. As the house always wins, the

Return to Player will never exceed 100% however it is usually in blackjack that it is the closest to that. This means that mathematically, blackjack is the most profitable option to choose as you are the most likely to win money from it.

With sports betting, this is impossible to determine. The rate can never be fix and stable as it always shifting with every single game played. There are those who attempt to determine a parallel number, the Return of Investment in sports betting, and these terms are exclusive to the type of betting.

Variability

Casinos are constantly open, and the fames are always the same. There is no variation in the format and there are far less variables involved in cards than there are in football.

For example, some football players are notoriously lazy and will perform poorly because of this on some match days, but an individual card will never underperform. Similarly, exterior conditions such as the weather can impact tennis players but can hardly impact slot machines or card dealers.

This is not to say that there is no variability in cards or in slots, but the variability in cards and slots is indifferent to outside interferences whereas sports betting is not.

Most sports betters have known the anguish of having a player they have bet on to score be injured in the first ten minutes, but this is not the case with casino players. A casino player will be familiar with the feeling of sticking on 16 and seeing the dealer pull out a 5 on the next card, but this feeling is more akin to your team hitting the post than your player being stretchered off.