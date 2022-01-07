How StoreHippo Is Facilitating New-Age Agritech Brands with Cutting Edge Solutions

New Delhi, January 7, 2022: E-commerce is pushing boundaries and has fast pervaded even the core sectors like agriculture. Growing at a CAGR of 18% in the coming five years, the global agritech market would be worth $41,172.5 million by 2027. The agriculture sector has long been driven by the ages-old business model where farmers had hardly any say in the way their yield would turn out or the way the market demands will change. To offer inclusive and sustainable growth, the agriculture sector needs to be driven and powered by cutting-edge solutions.

Agritech is a booming sector and India alone is home to 1000+ Agro-based startups. However, the sector has its own challenges. StoreHippo®, the next-generation ecommerce platform offering end-to-end ecommerce solutions is designed to help Agritech brands build next-gen solutions for their unique business requirements and move ahead of their competition. With a long experience in providing tailor-made solutions for digital-native as well as non-conventional businesses, StoreHippo can easily cater to the unique requirements of agro-based brands.

StoreHippo’s agritech solutions are powered by MACH (Microservices, API-first, Cloud-native, and Headless) architecture which gives the agro-based brands complete freedom to experiment and implement hybrid business models. Agritech startups can easily combine 3-4 popular ecommerce business models like a multi-vendor marketplace, location-based stores, multilingual, B2B e-commerce, etc, and implement a disruptive solution. Brands looking for rapid scalability and tested solutions can go to market in record time and scale to any number of sellers, products, online storefronts, geographies, etc using StoreHippo fully hosted and managed ecommerce platform.

Some of StoreHippo’s exclusive offerings that facilitate Agritech brands are:

Hyperlocal marketplace model to enable businesses to run hyperlocal marketplace powered by dealers who can streamline local deliveries more efficiently

A complete solution to build and manage multiple storefronts from a centralized admin

Multilingual website and admin panel to facilitate farmers and other stakeholders in doing business in their local languages

Mobile apps and mobile-first solutions to reach sellers, dealers and customers on their mobile apps(as mobile is the only way to access the internet)

Complete B2B and D2C ecommerce solutions to enable wholesale and retail business channels from a single agritech portal

Seamless integrations with chosen payment channels, delivery partners, marketing tools, ERP, CRM, accounting software, etc.

Inbuilt delivery boy solution so farmers and dealers can manage their own fleet of delivery boys

StoreHippo’s 300+ native features and headless architecture make it easy for agritech brands to quickly add new customer touch points and pivot to new business models. Online agro-products stores built on StoreHippo can be easily and quickly personalized with unique themes, languages (including RTL like Urdu), customer segment or location-based payment and shipping options and more. Agritech brands planning global expansion can leverage the inbuilt go-global features and accept multi-currency payments from international clients. StoreHippo also has 60+integrated payment gateways and 30+ integrated delivery partners to ensure frictionless checkouts and a seamless supply chain.

According to Mr Rajiv Kumar Aggarwal, Founder & CEO, StoreHippo,