How Technology Has Modernised the Investing World

Investing used to be seen as a traditional activity that had changed little over the years. The introduction of new technology has modernised this industry in the 21st century. How has this process worked and what can we expect to happen in the future?

Source: Pixabay

New Types of Investment

For many of us, the introduction of digital assets has been the most noticeable change in the investment world. Younger investors are now less interested in the more traditional types of investments like stocks and bonds according to this survey, so cryptocurrencies and other digital assets have helped give them alternatives.

There are thought to be more than 430 million cryptocurrency users on a global basis, giving an ownership rate of over 4%. While Bitcoin is the best-known token, others such as Ethereum, Cardano, and Solana have all proved to be popular too. There are also many digital currencies that are currently worth very little but could potentially grow in value, including meme coins such as Dogecoin and Shiba Inu.

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are an alternative digital investment, although they have proved to be controversial since they first appeared on the scene. This is a unique asset on the blockchain that can’t be replaced or copied, meaning that it has proved to be an ideal way of selling art or fan goods. NFTs have also become an important part of the play-to-earn industry, where players take part in games like Axie Infinity and Star Atlas to earn NFTs they can sell, but have attracted criticism for the inflated prices that have led to several multi-million dollar sales.

More Transparent and Easier to Access

Making the investing world clearer and easier to understand has been perhaps even more important than the role of digital assets. For a start, we can look at the economic calendar this week to see what important events are coming up that might affect the markets. Users can choose the country they’re interested in or the importance of the event that they need to know about. In this way, even newcomers can quickly get to grips with the upcoming events and understand their possible impact.

The process of making investments has also improved thanks to the way that we can very quickly set up an account online and move money in. The easy availability of blogs, forums, and YouTube tutorials means that even investments that were once considered advanced can now be carried out by anyone with enough patience to learn how to do it.

Source: Pixabay

What Can We Expect to See in the Future?

The future of investment technology could see artificial intelligence used more widely to help us to make smarter moves. This technology might be used to analyse the markets and advise which assets appear to be best suited to the user’s personality and investing style. We can also expect to see the blockchain feature heavily in the future of investing, as it provides the guarantee of being extremely secure and showing a full ledger of transactions carried out that can’t be altered.

Traditional methods of investing are still available, but the rapid rate of change in the technology used has opened up many more exciting opportunities that new and existing investors need to be aware of.