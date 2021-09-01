How To Apply for Vijaya Diagnostic IPO through Upstox

India’s initial public offering (IPO) market has seen an upward trend from June, after a lull of two months in FY22. The amount of money raised in IPOs in India this year has reached $8.8 billion, already surpassing the totals of the previous three years, despite the fact that it is only August.

The IPO of Vijaya Diagnostic, one of the fastest-growing diagnostic chains in Southern India, is set to open for subscription on 1st September 2021. The company is offering shares with a face value of ₹1 in the price band of ₹522 – ₹531 each to raise a total of ₹1,895.04 crores. The bid can be placed with a minimum of 1 lot (28 shares) and a maximum of 13 lots (364 shares). The shares will be listed tentatively on 14th September 2021. The IPO is proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE. The net proceeds from the IPO will be utilized to make an offer for the sale of 35,688,064 shares.

Indian companies have raised ₹27,417 crores through IPOs in 2021 (Jan-Jun), which is 1.65 times higher as compared to ₹10,341 crores raised in 2020 (Jan-Jun). This rise can be attributed to market liquidity, aided by both foreign and retail investors. The gradually-recovering economy has boosted investor sentiments, making it an opportune time for companies to list on stock exchanges.

Broking firms like Upstox offer the option of investing in IPOs through their platform. With over 4.5 million customers, Upstox is one of India’s largest investment platforms, founded with the vision of making financial investing easy, equitable, and affordable to all Indian investors.

Here are the 5 simple steps to invest in an IPO via Upstox:

Step 1: Login to the Upstox application or website with your credentials.

Step 2: Select the IPO that you want to invest in and create an IPO application.

Step 3: Add up to 3 bids within the price range.

Step 4: Confirm your application.

Step 5: Accept the UPI mandate and block funds on your mobile UPI app.