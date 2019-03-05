How to Be More Employable to Entrepreneurs Looking for an Accountant

Accountants don’t fall into a single category. Some are quiet and focus on their spreadsheets whereas others are bit more outgoing and enjoy the social side of business too. For people good with numbers, but interested in working for the more entrepreneurial type of businesses that can offer greater opportunities, how can an accountant position themselves to get noticed?

In this article, we explore some of the ways that an enterprising accountant can get to work for entrepreneurs.

It Helps to Read the Same Literature

To be able to converse with entrepreneurs somewhat on their level, it helps to have some interesting talking points. Reading business and digital startup magazines and website articles about popular entrepreneurs is a good start. This way, you can show interest at a fundamental level in a topic that the entrepreneur is familiar with and will understand. It also demonstrates that this interest is a shared one.

Learn to Network Better

Networking shouldn’t be something you ever stop doing if you want to find opportunities. Attending job fairs and expos in growing fields that attract many startups both as attendees and exhibitors provides the chance to bypass the gatekeepers.

By actively networking, meeting with representatives from the company, and handing out contact details, it’s more likely that you’ll hit on a company that’s looking to expand their accounting team.

Doing this sort of in-person personal marketing might seem a little unorthodox at first, but many people get headhunted based on word of mouth. It works if you put in the effort. It’s also possible to follow-up with the key decision makers by referring to the expo you attended to standout from other people who make weak overtures and don’t go the extra mile.

Improve Your Technical Skills

There’s nothing like an accountant who’s not adept with technology. It seems like a gaping hole and doesn’t give managers confidence in your abilities. Excuses just won’t cut it in this situation.

If there’s any software that you use in an accounting job that you don’t feel comfortable with, fix this fast. This might mean purchasing the software to practice using it at home or looking over some video tutorials. Isolate where you’re weak with software tools and eventually turn them into a strength.

Bring More Academically

While you may have an accounting degree already, you probably don’t have a master’s under your belt yet. The thing with a master’s is that it separates you from the pack. A company may show some initial interest based on word of mouth or your meeting some of their staff at a recent business expo, but when they notice your resume is packed with useful work experience and a Master of Science in Accounting, they’ll know you can back it up.

The Merrimack accounting degree online is a good choice as it is flexible enough to be studied from 16 months to 5 years depending on how busy you are. The credits build up as each course is completed until you reach the total requirement of 32 credits. Merrimack College also offers personalized support for their students whenever needed.

It’s certainly true that accountants who wish to work for startups or progressive companies need to make an extra effort to get noticed. There are jobs out there, but it’s up to you to find them.