How to Become a Better Business Writer: A Guide

Words that you use when it comes to business writing all paint a picture to readers about what your business represents and who you are. Work that is full of mistakes shows a lack of professionalism and doesn’t leave a good impression on readers. There are so many business writing services or professional essay writers you can hire to help you with your pieces however, for those who choose to fly solo, below are some useful tips.

Hire an editor

If you are not comfortable with things like punctuation, grammar, spelling, and more, you can enlist the help of an editor or an academic essay writing service. This top-rated editor can be a professional essay writing service, a colleague, family member, or even a friend. Having a fresh pair of eyes look at your reports or proposal can help highlight any embarrassing mistakes you might have made when putting the piece together.

Use grammar correcting tools

If you have sensitive documents that you don’t want family, friends, professional essay writers, or work colleagues to read, you can use grammar correcting tools. One of the most popular tools people use these days is Grammarly. This is a free online service anyone can use that will highlight any mistake made in your piece and let you correct them.

If you don’t want to use Grammarly, you can use Google Docs, which highlights mistakes in blue and lets you correct them on the fly. There is also Microsoft Word which also has its built-in grammar correcting feature that lets you make corrections as you type whether it is the English US or English UK.

Read your content out loud

Many experts and paper writing services see this as one of the best ways to improve English because reading out loud enables you to hear any awkward words, typos, and punctuation. You are also able to hear if your piece follows properly and if it doesn’t, you can make corrections immediately so that it sounds professional. If you are shy to read it out loud yourself, you can ask someone to do it on your behalf, that way, you’ll be able to pick out any inconsistencies and areas that need the most improvement.

Make your content easy to read

It doesn’t matter the length of the content, you have to write it in a way that people will be able to spot the main points quicker. You have to use bullet points, subtitles to tell people what will be talked about in a particular section, and always begin your paragraphs with bold points. If you do this properly, people who are on their phones will also be able to read your work easily. You should always try your best to keep your paragraphs under seven lines. If something looks or seems too long, cut it.

Use templates

If you produce a good report, memo, or email and there’s a chance you’ll be producing documents of a similar nature for a long time, plenty of professional writing services say you can save a template of the piece. This means you don’t have to start the document again from scratch, but simply use a pre-written template and edit it accordingly. Using templates also lets you sidestep mistakes and to avoid any embarrassment, just make sure you remove specific information before reusing.

Stick to active voice instead of passive voice

Using active voice is highly advised whether you are writing nonfiction or fiction content on any subject. It is important to note that voice shows whether a subject receives (passive) or performs (active) the action of a verb. For example, instead of putting in your piece, “the movie was seen by some people”, you can say “a few people saw the movie. Using an active voice like it has been used above shows a more aggressive and direct style of writing.

Limit the use of the words “very” and “that”

There are some incidents where the word “very” is not needed, and sentences will sound better when you omit it. Sometimes you will not even miss the world the less you use it on your content. The same logic applies when it comes to the word “that”. This is one of the most overused words in writing today. If you remove it in some of your sentences, you will see a massive improvement in the quality of your content.

Carter the content produced to your readers

If you are producing something to sell to your target audience, make sure that the words used cater to your readers and less about you. Instead of using the word “I” a lot in your written piece, stick to the word “you”. This will make the reader feel that the content is directed to them, and they will easily identify with everything you say.

Avoid colloquialisms and clichés

Clichés and colloquialisms are used just as often as the words “that” and “very” in words produced by both professionals and students. A lot of experts advise students to limit the use of clichés and colloquialisms in their messages. Phrases like and “chill out” just to name a few are some of the most used. It is fine to use them once in a while, but overusing them can make what looks like a wonderful piece on the surface a tough read.

Final thoughts

Overall, there is no denying the fact that we are surrounded by information everywhere we look, no matter the size of the business. It could be a major corporation or the small little shops in your area, the majority of the communication they will do is mostly in writing. Things like training manuals, business emails, presentations, memos, letters, promotional materials, proposals for grants, and much more will always be part of business writing. As a writer, you need to be familiar with all of them and to be able to produce good quality content on them, following the tips pointed above.