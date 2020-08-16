How to Become A Successful Crypto Trader by Following the Right Advice?

As money grows, investment opportunities emerge proportionately. A decades-old investment scenario had quite a few investment avenues, but nowadays, doors are open to new avenues of investment. One can think of the diversity of investments in the “no-risk,” “low-risk, and “high-risk” categories. A common crucial element in all these categories is the “extent of profit,” a limitation beyond which profits cannot exceed.

Investment categories

This article aims to provide useful information to new investors. It will also help them to know how they can earn higher profits with speculative investment. Before proceeding for discussion, it is essential to know about the different categories of investments.

No-risk investments :

Those who want to make an investment that guarantees consistent fixed returns without thinking of high profits, no-risk investment is an excellent option for them. This option can be availed of through bank’s high-yielding checking account, Certificates of Deposits (CDs), savings bonds, treasury bills, corporate bonds, preferred stocks, dividend-paying stocks, and money-market funds.

Low-risk investments :

For those who want to make an investment that guarantees reasonable returns over a certain period, low-risk investment is the right option. They can invest in mutual funds, government bonds, and look for the same like investments.

High-risk investments :

Those who want to invest in higher returns have many investment avenues such as online betting and investment in precious metals like gold, stock trade, forex trade, and crypto trade.

Types of investors

Virtually, every investment involving your capital or savings is subject to some risk; the risk can be too low or negligible, called no-risk, or too high as in the investments of speculative nature- betting or trade. Investment is a tricky business for which one needs to think meticulously and act wisely. Extreme caution is always necessary before investing. Making money is the primary goal of every investor, though motive may not be the same.

A retail or conservative investor usually invests in making use of his savings for reasonable returns as an extra regular income.

A potential investor typically invests in generating wealth from his spare funds.

An active investor usually invests in creating quick money from his savings or additional funds.

The best investment

Considering the above three categories of investments, one can think of some high-risk investments that can give higher profits. The internet offers a lot of possibilities to fetch handsome returns on online betting or trades. The possible sources of income have increased with the emergence of blockchain. A considerable part of remote earnings is likely for cryptocurrency trading. Cryptocurrency, virtual money, has a high demand among worldwide trading communities who are keen to invest money for a higher profit.

Crypto trading

Cryptocurrency (or crypto) trading is a type of online trading, more or less the same as stocks and forex trade, but more volatile for higher profits. A crypto trader can buy Bitcoin or altcoin when its price is low and sells when the price goes up; the difference in two prices is the profit.

A trader can buy a crypto coin even without owning it, through Contract for Difference (CFD) trading using a CFD agent. Many newcomers are entering into this trade. Similarly, some existing stocks forex and commodities traders are also moving into crypto trade.

How to become a crypto trader

How can a person start as a crypto trader? One should know that at least basic knowledge, and preferably a little bit of experience, is necessary for becoming a crypto trader. A trader will be very excited at first trading, but emotions don’t work positively in ant trading. One good piece of advice is not to trade with an unknown coin. Bitcoin is a top coin for traders, but some altcoins are well-performers. Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Chainlink (LINK), Unibright (UBT), Basic Attention Token (BAT), 0x (ZRX), Komodo (KMD), Energi (NRG), Bitpanda Eco System Token (BEST), and Web Energy Token (WET) is a few excellent altcoin options to try by new traders.

A beginner trader should learn to do the following things before starting the trade

To open deals on crypto exchanges;

To analyze crypto coins;

To use quotations and charts.

If you are new in this trade, and follow the right advice or consult an expert, you can be a successful crypto trader.