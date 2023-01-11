How to choose a logo color

The logo is part of the visual identity. Thanks to the original design and the selection of appropriate colors, it evokes the desired emotions. It is important that the logo immediately informs the customer what exactly the company does.

Logo development can be ordered in a design studio or done independently using special generators, for example, Turbologo.

Visual identification is the main tool used to create the image of a brand, a company in the market. This term defines the set of symbols and behaviors used in a company in order to obtain a clear and consistent market identification and distinguish it from competing brands. A coordinated visual system is the most important element of overall identification.

The main purposes of using the logo by a company, brand or organization:

stand out from competitors, show individuality;

an element of building a visual identity;

directing the audience to the main priorities of the company or brand.

The main task of the logo is to distinguish the services and products of this organization from competitors.

When designing a logo, you can refer to many things, ideas, the company’s approach to a given topic, the quality of services, products, attitude towards the recipient, or the name itself. A logo does not always have to be a direct representation of a company’s product or activity.

An important, often incomprehensible sign is the fact that the logo does not always have to, and in some cases does not even have to directly indicate the activities of the organization. A logo can only symbolize an idea by its shape or the mood it evokes. However, it should always, even if in a less obvious way, symbolize the brand image, the approach to the customer or even the quality of the product.

Color Meanings

We perceive information about the world around us by 80% visually. This is the best evidence that the statement “we buy with our eyes” is not made up. The visual message goes through many different “filters” such as upbringing, individual experiences, cultural patterns, or personal preferences. Our psyche processes them at an accelerated pace and summarizes the association and information about how we should relate to a given color.

With skillful use, color can be a tool of manipulation, including in sales. A logo in the right shade can grab attention more effectively. Colors in advertising and sales create a climate and create a favorable environment for making a purchasing decision.

Red as an energy color is ideal for brands in the food service industry (for example, it whets the appetite at Coca-Cola outlets) or the automotive industry (for example, it is associated with the dynamism of Mitsubishi. It is well known that red cars are the fastest).

Green is uniquely associated with peace, nature, and hope, which is why it is often chosen by eco-product manufacturers or environmental foundations (for example, Greenpeace).

Blue – depending on the specific shade – is harmony, trust and freshness. Therefore, it is not surprising that blue can be found in the financial and cosmetic industries.

How to choose a logo color

The color of the logo is chosen depending on the nature of the company’s activities. If you are going to use more than one shade, you need to remember to harmonize the colors with each other. Using the Turbologo service, you can do this easily and accurately. The system itself will offer a choice of colors from a specific color palette. In this way, you will be sure that the colors of your logo will not conflict with each other.

Conclusion

When designing a brand, choosing the right logo color can be a deciding factor. You can develop the best logo from a graphic point of view, but do not take into account the color, and then it will be a big minus. The key to the success of the company is largely determined by an integrated approach to brand development, and the color scheme plays a crucial role.