How To Choose The Right Commercial Air Conditioning System

Every commercial site requires a tailor-fit air conditioning or AC system depending on key factors such as needs and area size. There are businesses that host operations in small offices while some are located in multi-story ones. Other than that, there are kinds of commercial properties with varying layouts, structures, and uses. With this in mind, it’s essential to work with a certified professional before choosing any commercial air conditioning system suited for your needs.

Improper planning may lead you to choose the inappropriate AC system to meet your air conditioning needs. This can result in poor air quality and other possible drawbacks that may hurt your business in the long run. If you don’t want to end up wasting money and time on the wrong AC, make sure to keep the following tips in mind to help you choose the right unit for your commercial needs.

1. Know The Different Types Of AC Systems

One of the things you should keep in mind when choosing a commercial air conditioning system is what type of unit you need. Before you choose a unit from trusted suppliers like PTAC Inc. and others, below are the types of AC systems you should know:

Ducted Systems – These are perfect for big warehouses and offices with ducts being unobtrusive and discreet. They can also be zoned, which enables different temperatures in various parts of your commercial building.

VRF or Variable Refrigerant Flow AC Systems – These are typically used to provide all the cooling and heating requirements of medium-sized to big commercial spaces. Also, they can offer simultaneous heating of a certain area while cooling others in the same vicinity without putting too much pressure on the system.

Single-Split Systems – For business spaces including small cafes and offices, and single room shops, a single-split commercial AC unit is believed to be the best option. This AC system is known for being compact, cost-effective, and efficient. It’s said to be an ideal choice to fulfill the cooling requirements of any small space.

Also, multiple single-split AC systems can be installed to provide better air conditioning for bigger spaces.

Multi-Split Air Conditioning Systems – The concept of these systems is similar to single-split systems. Usually, an outdoor commercial AC is connected to different indoor commercial AC units to allow the units to cool down.

Often, multi-split AC systems are used by businesses with a shortage of space to manage a single-split commercial AC unit or those who want to preserve the aesthetic charm of their structure. However, they typically require complex ductwork and can be time-consuming to install.

2. Inspect Air Filtering Capabilities

Keep in mind that poor indoor air quality can affect the health and productivity of your team, which can trigger allergies and cause some health problems if they’re exposed to it for a long time. Your customers too may be negatively impacted by unhealthy air.

For this reason, you need proper air conditioning for your workplace. This entails choosing units with high-quality filtering systems that can make a huge difference to your business. Units that have filtering features can eliminate dust, mold, and other dirt particles in your commercial property, promoting a healthier workplace.

3. Quiz Service Plan Options

Since commercial air conditioning systems run daily, they’ll require more repairs and maintenance than household units. Commercial AC systems are also said to have shorter warranties.

With that in mind, ask your chosen company about the service plan or maintenance included in your purchase. Having this knowledge will help you keep the system running better and assure regular maintenance is provided by the proper authorities.

4. Ensure Energy Efficiency

It’s essential for business owners to keep energy efficiency in mind because an inefficient AC system will just cost them more. This is especially the case for big commercial buildings with various zones or those that require an air conditioning system to run at all times. Their monthly electricity bills will increase quickly with an inefficient AC system installed.

Therefore, when choosing the right commercial AC system, always ask for the most energy-efficient model available within the budget you set. It may require you to pay more upfront, but it’ll help you enjoy savings by lowering your office utility costs.

5. Determine Your Space And Size Requirements

The type of commercial air conditioning system you purchase depends on the spaces you require to service. Take note that the air conditioning needs of a multi-level business office are different from a warehouse, so be sure to consider the nature of your property’s space when choosing an AC system.

If you have other areas in your property, you might want to consider a unit that can be split into different zones.

6. Check Cooling Capacity

While selecting a commercial AC unit, it’s important to consider the unit’s cooling capacity. Make sure that your preferred AC vendor calculates it properly. Other distributors calculate the system’s cooling capacity based on the area’s square footage. However, it’s said that the mentioned method is inaccurate.

Instead, look for an AC company that’d analyze the area and the operating conditions of the commercial space you intend to have the system installed. It’s believed that this would determine the right cooling capacity for your needs.

Bottom Line

After knowing your property’s space and size requirements, the air filtering capabilities and energy efficiency of different air conditioners, and the like, it’s a good idea to look for a perfect unit from a reputable company. Reach out to qualified experts to help you choose the right one for your business needs. Once installed, make sure to provide your commercial AC systems with proper care and maintenance to ensure their longevity.