How to Create Better Fleet Drivers

Your main priority should be to create better (and safer) fleet drivers. Doing this will:

Reduce accidents and injuries out on the road

Increase your brand reputation

Make your drivers more loyal

However, creating better fleet drivers isn’t always easy. Whether they’re driving compact cars or large trucks, there are a lot of boxes to tick when it comes to making improvements – and this guide is here to help you do it.

Here are some top tips that will help to create better drivers for your company. Plus, these tips are low-cost, meaning there’ll be no need to break the bank.

Train your Drivers

The first way you can create better drivers is through training.

Training is universally viewed as the best way to create better drivers, as it provides them with education surrounding dangers, distractions, and much more.

For example, a fleet driver might have plenty of personal experience on the road but very little when it comes to driving for a company. When expensive products are being transported, this can potentially throw them off their usual driving techniques and lead to an increased risk of an accident.

The solution is simple: remedial fleet driver training.

This will keep your drivers and products safe.

Implement strict rules

When it comes to fleet driving rules, every company is different.

Take Amazon. They have strict rules and tracker apps for their drivers. To some people, this might seem extreme – but it’s for the benefit of everyone (including the driver).

The key is to find the right balance. Your rules and monitoring policies shouldn’t cross the line into extremism, but they also shouldn’t be flimsy.

Failure to implement policies can lead to costly damages and lazy drivers, which is something your company doesn’t want.

Brand your vehicles

It’s important to provide your drivers with a sense of pride and belonging when they’re out on the road. If your company vehicles are beaten up and not fit for purpose, this will hurt employee morale levels.

Therefore, you should ensure your vehicles are high-quality, safe, and branded. Your company logos and contact details should be visible on the vehicles to increase your professional image.

Conduct regular risk assessments

Risk assessments are a great way to create better drivers.

If one of your drivers has been off work for several weeks or months, then a risk assessment should be conducted prior to their full-time return. This should involve an in-depth examination of their driving capabilities.

Through risk assessments, you might discover that a particular fleet driver is not fit to be out on the road, which can then save you from a potential disaster.

Provide good pay

Lastly, you should provide your drivers with good pay. This will ensure that their motivation levels remain high, which will enable them to perform better.

There’s currently big controversy surrounding low pay for delivery drivers, which has led to many of them providing customers with lazy service or quitting entirely.

The best (and most simple) way to stop this is by providing your drivers with good pay and other incentives.