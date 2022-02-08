How To Create Your First Payroll System

If you are a new business owner who has never created a payroll before, or part of a company that is completely redoing its payroll from scratch, then it can be tough to get started. Without an existing payroll to improve, you have to begin from the very bottom and work upwards.

However, creating a good payroll can be a major boon to your business. Not only can it massively simplify the process of paying your employees, but it can also allow you to expand the business in the future, adding more and more features to the payroll as you need them.

But how do you get started with creating your first payroll system?

Consider Employees

If you already have employees, then you need to look at how they are paid and how often they are paid. This often has a direct impact on the kind of system that you will want to create, as well as the overall scale and design of the payroll itself.

For example, waged employees will need to be paid according to how many hours they have worked, which means that you will ideally want a partially automated way of calculating that quickly for each employee. Salaried employees are paid a set amount, so those features are not urgent.

You will also have to think about scale. Payroll for a smaller company can be less efficient since the payments will not take as much time, but larger companies often need highly efficient systems. This might also impact the amount of testing you will need to do before the system goes live.

Know Your Laws

Different states have their own laws about how payrolls are handled, from major things involving tax to smaller details like physical or digital pay stubs. Before you do anything, it is important to review each law that might be relevant, making sure that you fully understand what you can and can’t do.

This is not just to help you avoid legal issues but also to make sure that you are using your payment system properly. Violating one of these laws might not only get you in trouble but could result in you having to deal with a system that is not working as intended.

The better prepared you are, the easier it becomes to make sure that you are always doing the right thing. Not only is it important to keep your entire payment system legal, but it also means that you are not going to run into issues with managing the taxes or getting third-party help if you need it.

Make Paystubs

Paystubs are the core of your entire payment system and are legally required for any business operations that involves paying employees. Paystubs are like accounting or finance records – digital or physical representations and breakdowns of how much an employee was paid and why.

These are important since they are the only way that you can properly record the full context of payments to employees. While you can obtain the logs of your company bank account showing paying employees their wages, you still want the added details that come with pay stubs.

For example, the average pay stub for a waged employee contains employee and company details, gross income, tax and retirement deductions or payments, hours worked, the hourly wage, and the overall net income of the employee. On top of this, there can be full breakdowns of the calculations.

Pay stubs are a legal requirement in all states, although not all states have the exact same laws regarding how they are given to employees. Keeping on top of your pay stub requirements can seem hard, but it is a very important step in getting the most efficient system possible.

Work at the Right Scale

If your business has a huge number of employees, then it will take a lot longer to create all of the pay stubs and payments that you need. On the other hand, a small business with no accounting specialists can also struggle to get the hang of the financial calculations and tax details.

Use any means you can to keep your system efficient and viable in the long term. A payroll that takes days to generate employee pay stubs is not ideal, and it can often lead to issues with not paying employees at the right time or making errors with the way that tax is calculated.

In this kind of instance, you can always create paystub documents faster with a paystub generator, speeding up the process and minimizing the chance of human error. These generators can also work very well if you need to make paystubs in bulk before a very short deadline.

Get External Help

There is nothing wrong with looking for financial experts that can help you get past finance-related roadblocks. Great HR skills are not always transferable to accounting work, and if you are struggling, it is better to get outside help than risk having a high possibility of human error in tax calculations.

Payrolls are extremely important, and getting them right is even more vital. They directly influence how much your employees are paid compared to how much they should be getting paid, as well as the frequency of those paydays and how reliable the payments even are.

As a new company, it sometimes helps to have a specialist that can offer some experience while you get everything set up. If you are part of a larger company already, then outside help can often catch something that your own staff might have missed, especially with big payroll changes.

The payroll itself is a complicated system, and it can be as automated or as manual as it needs to be. There is not a perfect way of creating a payroll system, and some are not even internal within the company that uses them but are instead outsourced to other groups.

All payrolls are more or less a spreadsheet, to begin with, one that gradually expands and gains more features as the company needs them. Take your time and think over the payroll process that you actually want since having at least a basic starting point is always a good thing.