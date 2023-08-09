How to deal with a language barrier when speaking with customers on the phone

London is recognised as one of the great multicultural cities in the world. With 37% of the UK’s total migrant population residing in the City of London and Greater London, according to a study by Oxford University’s Migration Observatory, you’ll find a large mix of races, religious beliefs and languages in and around our nation’s capital.

But because there are so many people whose first language is something other than English living in London, this can make things difficult for London businesses that receive a large number of inbound calls. The situation can arise where a non-English speaker (or someone with very limited knowledge of the English language) calls a London business and struggles to communicate their needs. This puts pressure on businesses to try and please as many of their customer base as possible, including non-English speakers.

At first glance, you would assume businesses that are unable to properly converse with these callers would simply hang up the phone. But that isn’t a productive way to handle the situation and, if the caller has even the slightest English vocabulary, there are ways call handlers can try to help non-English-speaking callers and point them in the right direction. So if your business receives an influx of callers for whom English is not a first language, here are a few things you can try to adequately serve them.

Methods to communicate with non-English-speakers during inbound calls

Speak in plain English

People who speak English fluently don’t tend to realise the complexity of the language, yet people from other countries are often quick to comment on how English is one of the most difficult languages to learn. One of the reasons some foreign visitors struggle to pick the language up quickly is that many people use non-traditional phrasing and terminology when they speak with their friends and family, often without realising it. This includes things like jargon, sarcasm and local phrases that aren’t common in other parts of the country, which can be confusing to nationals who are just starting out learning the language.

So if your company receives a call from someone who doesn’t speak fluent English, and they’re struggling to communicate with you and vice-versa, the best thing you can do to try and help them understand is to use short, simple and common phrases in the hopes they’ll grasp what you’re trying to say. Think of it how an English language teacher may speak with their foreign students – in the beginning, they’d use simple terminology to give the students the tools they’d need to hold a basic, but understandable, conversation – “What is your name?” “What is your address?” “What is your age?” etc. By using simplified terms, you increase the chances of your message getting across and being able to serve your customers effectively.

Speak slowly and avoid raising your voice

For people who don’t speak fluent English, the language can be difficult to understand even at the best of times. But when someone speaks very quickly, the chances of a non-English speaker being able to onboard what’s been said are drastically cut. That’s why if you receive a call from someone who is struggling to understand what you’re saying, one of the ways you can try to help them understand is to speak slowly. Not slowly to the point where it becomes condescending – where you unnecessarily elongate your vowels – but moreso leaving clear yet short pauses between your words, so the listener is able to differentiate one word from the other.

Also, speaking loudly to someone who isn’t understanding what you’re saying doesn’t help them understand and can be intimidating to some, especially over the phone. So it’s wise to avoid raising your voice when speaking with someone struggling with English – it isn’t the loudness of your voice that’s the problem.

Utilise email or live chat services that can be easily translated

Trying to decipher a foreign language as someone is speaking it can be a daunting task. If you don’t catch what the person says in the moment unless they’re able to understand you well enough to go back and repeat themselves when asked, you’ve lost that statement forever. This is the complete opposite of reading a foreign language as it is written, though. With writing, you’re able to read over a statement as many times as you need to, if you’re struggling to figure it out.

But thanks to modern technology, translating foreign languages has become a thing of ease. With more than 500 million users worldwide, according to technology publication Ulatus, Google Translate holds a regular place on the smartphones and devices of people struggling to understand a foreign language. With Google Translate – and similar translation apps – you’re able to type or copy and paste a block of text into the text box, hit ‘Translate’, and in under a second, you’ll be served with a relatively accurate translation in your language of choice.

This can be particularly useful if you’re dealing with a caller who doesn’t speak fluent English. If you’re able to direct them to use a Live Chat service – if your business has one – while you’re on the phone, they’re able to type their enquiry in their own language into the chat box. Then, all you have to do is translate that message using a translation app like the ones mentioned above, and you’ll have a clear picture of what the customer needs, so you can serve them as well as possible and even converse with them on a more in-depth level about their needs. You could also use translation apps to respond to the customer by translating your own messages from English into their native language, to make the entire communication process a lot more streamlined between the two of you. Keep in mind, though, that translation apps are not always accurate, so your messages might not always be received as you intended, but it improves your chances of understanding your customer and being understood yourself.

Employ the services of multilingual workers

If you’re a business that expects a large number of calls from non-English speakers, for whatever reason, it could be wise to employ the services of a multilingual worker – or workers – who are able to fluently speak the languages you hear the most. This should be reserved as a last resort, though, as this would be a highly expensive way to solve the problem. But if you are a business that receives a lot of calls from non-English speakers and there’s a lot at stake financially, you could go the extra mile and cater to the needs of your foreign audience this way in the hopes they’ll return again.

Telephone answering services in London could relieve pressure on your business

If you run a London business and you’ve been struggling to deal with a large number of inbound calls, a telephone answering service in London could be the solution to your problems. Not only are professional call handlers trained to embed themselves within a business, acting with class on the business’s behalf at all times, but they’re also experienced in using the above techniques to deal with the issues raised by language barriers. Allowing a telephone answering service to deal with your calls means you will have more time to get on with your important work. Consider letting them handle your calls, so you don’t have to.