How to Deal With Rising Fuel Costs As A Small Business

Fuel costs are pushing through the roof, and small businesses, especially, are feeling the pinch. Unfortunately, there seems to be no certainty about how long this will last. Some experts predict that high fuel prices will persist into 2023. Therefore, if you run a small business, it’s time to start taking the right measures to fight this rising fuel cost. While fuel or gas prices affect almost every establishment, businesses that rely heavily on deliveries and transportation will bear the brunt the most. Employees also feel the heat, especially workers who commute long distances to work. If you’re a small business owner reeling under the pressure of rising fuel costs, here are ten practical ways to deal with it.

Monitor fuel consumption

Failing to monitor your fuel consumption may lead you to waste money you could have ideally saved. It’s important to know how much fuel your fleet consumes each day. This way, you can identify which areas to cut back spending. It is also important to monitor how much fuel each driver uses, especially when some drivers consume more fuel than others. Of course, the distance covered could impact fuel consumption, but some drivers may have poor driving habits on the road, which may account for wasting more fuel than others.

Establishing an effective monitoring system will help you identify which drivers waste fuel. Beyond monitoring driver fuel consumption, fleet managers must adopt a thorough fleet monitoring strategy, leading to the next point.

Invest in driver-tracking technology and telematics

If you have a fleet of company cars, you cannot underestimate the importance of tracking each driver or vehicle, especially when looking to save fuel. Aside from monitoring fuel consumption, it would help if you monitored your drivers’ activities when they are on the job. Fleet tracking and monitoring can help improve productivity, safety, and efficiency. It allows you to monitor driver behavior, especially those that lead to fuel wastage. For example, you can monitor risky driving habits such as overspeeding, road rage altercations, and driver idling.

Another great benefit of fleet tracking is that you can prevent the unauthorized use of any company vehicle. Some workers may prefer to drive around company vehicles for personal reasons, which do not offer any monetary benefit to your business. However, having driver tracking technology can help reduce such incidents and minimize fuel wastage. You can also consider training or educating your fleet managers and supervisors with these 6 fleet monitoring tips for owners and managers.

Add a separate fuel fee

If your product or service relies directly on fuel usage, you can consider adding a separate fuel fee to your charges. For example, if you offer doorstep delivery services, you can add a special charge or fee to offset the gas cost. Although your clients may not be happy with it, with some likely to move to another brand due to this, adopting this strategy will help you save costs in the long run. It all depends on how you communicate the charges to your customers, as most customers know what’s going on with gas prices and will understand your charges. Plus, other businesses are already taking this measure. The most important thing is to explain the increment to your customers and try not to overcharge them.

Consider charging by the mile if your sector or business permits it. Per-mile charges will enable you to make minor adjustments whenever necessary.

Cut down on your shipping expenses

Shipping costs have increased globally in line with increasing fuel prices. So, if your business relies on shipping products to and fro, it’s time to reevaluate your shipping practices. You can start by identifying the things that affect your shipping costs. Factors such as the size and weight of your package, packaging type, delivery time, shipping distance, surcharges, taxes, and duties can affect your shipping price. So, take the time to reconsider your shipping needs. For example, you can find ways to package your products in smaller containers or with lighter-weight packaging materials to reduce the shipping charges. Also, find out if there are alternatives to shipping some of your products. Additionally, you can look into consolidating shipments whenever possible.

Drive less

If you want to lower the impact of soaring gas prices on your small business, a good option is to drive less. Suppose your business relies on daily driving or delivery. In that case, you can try cluster deliveries and appointments. Instead of driving solely to make deliveries, you can consider adding the delivery service to other errands. For example, you can make some deliveries to clients while on your way to a business meeting or when driving home from work. Also, you can choose specific delivery days to complete all your deliveries instead of delivering every day. However, inform your clients about the changes, so they do not feel disappointed.

You can also try using public transport whenever possible, or consider parking your vehicle in a central location and walking to your meetings and appointments. If you or any of your workers live close to the workplace, riding a bicycle to work can help you save money on fuel. Plus, it also allows you to exercise.

Additionally, you can have your supplies delivered to your business instead of driving to your supplier.

Shop around for cheaper gas

Another practical measure you can put in place to help you deal with rising fuel costs is to shop around for cheaper gas prices. Contrary to popular belief, it does not mean you have to drive around from one gas station to another looking for the best deal, as that will only mean wasting more fuel. You can find other ways to research and compare gas prices, as they differ from one station to another. You can call friends, business partners, and contacts to find out if there are cheaper gas stations around.

Alternatively, you can consider filling up at grocery stores that offer discounted fuel prices for their customers. While it may sound a bit disingenuous to drive far to purchase cheaper gas, you may find a surprisingly large price difference closer to you.

Find effective ways to make your fuel last longer

Sometimes, there is no way around cutting fuel costs except to manage your gas usage more effectively. And thankfully, there are several things you can try to ensure that your fuel lasts longer in your vehicles.

One option is to reduce your speed. The more you accelerate, the more gas your vehicle will burn. Of course, you or your driver may be tempted to accelerate to meet deadlines and avoid delivery delays. To prevent this, ensure that you always set off earlier than usual. Whether you’re going for a meeting or delivering a product, it’s advisable to set off at least an hour earlier than your usual departure time.

You can also consider switching to lightweight vehicles with smaller engines or electric vehicles if that option is available. Of course, these will be long-term solutions, and you need to plan adequately to seamlessly adopt these strategies.

Find digital solutions

Thanks to the recent global pandemic, businesses have found digital solutions to most of the business challenges they faced during the lockdown. You can look to the digital world to help ease the pressure of soaring fuel prices, as digital solutions can help in some ways.

For example, you can hold meetings online instead of driving to have them in person. You can also resort to phone calls instead of driving up to meet business partners. If you still have all your workers commuting to work, it’s time to consider adopting remote working solutions. Doing this can help your workers save fuel expenses by allowing them to work from home. You can implement a hybrid working system if some tasks require your workers to be present at the office. Again, there are so many digital tools your remote workers can use to work from their homes.

Don’t skimp on regular maintenance and checks

Regular fleet maintenance checks are important to ensure that all your vehicles are in top working condition. How does this impact fuel consumption? Frequent engine tune-ups will ensure that your engines always run efficiently. Doing this can save you money and time in the long run. Also, fixing a vehicle that has failed an emissions test can help increase its fuel economy, depending on the repair type.

Additionally, things like filters, tires, and oil changes, need to happen regularly to avoid major problems and unnecessary repairs. Tire pressure, especially, can affect fuel consumption. When your tires are in good condition, it enhances driving safety and boosts fuel economy. So, ensure that fleet tires have the right pressure before your drivers set off each day.

Educate your employees and drivers

Train your workers on effective ways to save fuel when using their cars or driving company vehicles. As mentioned earlier, driving slowly and avoiding acceleration or harsh braking can help cut down fuel consumption and cost. Also, regularly meet up with your drivers to reassess their routes. Identify all the obstacles in the routes that cause them to waste time, from heavy traffic and lengthy roads to difficult terrains. Next, consider alternative or shorter routes where possible.

Applying these practical tips will help you deal with rising fuel costs as a small business and help you to save money for other aspects of your business.