How to Ensure SIP Investment During an Unpredictable Market?

The volatile nature of stock markets often dissuades investors looking to generate some good long-term returns. Since volatility is the part and parcel of equity markets and stock prices move in response to several economic, political, and corporate factors, investors need to find ways to deal with it. One such option is to choose the SIP or Systematic Investment Plan route of investing. The SIP allows an investor to invest a fixed amount every month or quarter thereby exposing him to the different phases of the market.

The rupee cost averaging effect of using a SIP also proves to be quite beneficial to investors. Let us find out more about how SIP is a prudent approach to deal with the market unpredictability and invest in mutual funds online or offline.

SIP and Its Features

Systematic Investment Planning or the SIP route is an excellent option for dealing with the unpredictable nature of the stock markets. The option enables investors to invest a fixed amount at predetermined levels. The amount to be invested can be as low as Rs 500 and the interval of investing can be weekly, monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, or annually. A mutual fund SIP calculator can be used to find out the appropriate amount to achieve a certain level of return or meet a long-term goal.

Some major benefits of choosing this route are:

Rupee Cost Averaging – Since the investor is investing in the different stages of the market. The purchase of stocks is done at different rates as per the market trend and the total acquisition cost averages out.

– Since the investor is investing in the different stages of the market. The purchase of stocks is done at different rates as per the market trend and the total acquisition cost averages out. Compounding Effect – SIP stands to benefit over the long-term as the investment growth is compounded and any periodic loss gets average out. Investors earn returns not only on the principal amount but also on the gains on the principal amount.

– SIP stands to benefit over the long-term as the investment growth is compounded and any periodic loss gets average out. Investors earn returns not only on the principal amount but also on the gains on the principal amount. Financial Discipline – This investment option leads to financial discipline among investors. Since they know that they have to invest a fixed amount they plan their other expenses accordingly.

– This investment option leads to financial discipline among investors. Since they know that they have to invest a fixed amount they plan their other expenses accordingly. Stop Any Time – Investors can stop their SIP plan anytime they want without attracting any kind of fine or penalty. After stopping the SIP investors can choose to withdraw the amount or let it grow in the mutual fund.

Tips for SIP Investing

Here are some tips to Use SIP to boost the potential returns from your equity market investments:

Begin Early – The earlier you start investing via SIP the higher are your chances of boosting your returns due to the compounding effect.

The earlier you start investing via SIP the higher are your chances of boosting your returns due to the compounding effect. Enhance Your SIP Investment with Earnings Increase – To boost the prospects of meeting your long-term goals, ensure that you enhance your SIP value with the increase in your earnings. Higher the investment more will be the returns.

– To boost the prospects of meeting your long-term goals, ensure that you enhance your SIP value with the increase in your earnings. Higher the investment more will be the returns. Invest for the Long-Term – The compounding effect ensures that you get a substantial amount on maturity. Investing for the long-term will lead to higher maturity amount that can be used to fulfil your long-term goals.

– The compounding effect ensures that you get a substantial amount on maturity. Investing for the long-term will lead to higher maturity amount that can be used to fulfil your long-term goals. Not Withdrawing Early – Do not withdraw your SIP investment when the market is low or when you are facing a financial crunch. Instead, wait to do so when you are nearing your financial goals or reaching your retirement age.

The SIP route allows investors to sustain the dynamic and volatile nature of the equity markets while providing an option to generate long-term returns for the fulfilment of long-term goals.