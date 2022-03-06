How to Gamify Compliance Training

We can’t seem to escape gamification in today’s world of learning. Gaming is everywhere and will continue to dominate the learning world. It is really important for us as professionals to embrace the concept as it evolves. To accomplish this, we must gain a deeper understanding of what gamification, more specifically, is and what makes it so exciting while learning. By gamifying our daily learning concepts, we aim to make them more relatable, engaging, and even fun. The easiest way to accomplish this is with processes that are difficult to understand or a bit harder to understand than a detailed and strict compliance training course.

Compliance training has not traditionally been an enjoyable experience. On the contrary, it should serve as a manual and be accepted as truth. It eliminates any doubt about its purpose or any uncertainty about the type of things an organization can govern. But this doesn’t mean that it cannot be gamified. To achieve this, you will need a gamified LMS. A few of them are WorkRamp, TalentLMS, Docebo, and many more.

A few elements should be considered if you plan to gamify compliance training. First, the goal of training should not be lost. The second is that some things aren’t intended as fun. A gamified experience can be motivating in many more ways than just creating a game for no reason. Three, create scenarios that are relevant to the learner’s work, and four, segment the learning into parts, allowing the learner to learn at an appropriate pace.

Turning compliance into a game

Do not just incorporate compliance training and think your job’s done. To achieve best results, you must examine the nuances. If you feel your compliance training is a bit old-fashioned. Or that people are not understanding all aspects of the learning strategy you have currently. Maybe there’s a better way to deliver your content. If you are trying to transfer learning into this new approach, you should prepare an outline of what is going to be presented to the users. Make sure your input does not go unnoticed because a game is only as good as the input it receives. Then, start considering how you will communicate directly with your learners.

Gamification in Real-Life Scenarios

Immersing players in a world that is fun and engaging, in which they can explore and learn about compliance, is not the most effective way to use gamification to increase compliance. Consider quick, real-life examples instead, and emphasize how decisions we make daily affect our jobs. If the practical application is thoroughly explained, the user can gain a better understanding of the subject as a whole.

Assembling Real Characteristics for Training

Gamifying compliance training has several powerful components. A key feature of the offering is the ability to use a virtual environment to teach standardized practices. The most likely characterizations to be identified by users are those that are most like themselves or those that seem to be real. Don’t simply embed your employees into a game. You should instead focus on the characteristics that your employees exhibit, and take them as inspiration for the character you are creating.

Include micro-learning.

The entire training content should not be displayed at once, unlike compliance training. Components must be broken down to their most fundamental levels, to achieve maximum impact. As games are meant to imitate real-life situations, it is not intended to demonstrate all of the details all at once. This is because knowledge is best acquired at the individual level. Content should always be clearly defined, so the presentation of it does not cause any confusion.

Conclusion

A unique value-added feature of a compliance training program is gaming. For effective implementation of a gamified learning platform, follow these steps into your training. Assembling real-life scenarios and developing a character-based environment puts your program on the path to providing meaningful learning experiences. In conjunction with effective motivational techniques, gamification could be the answer to better receiving organizational compliance training.