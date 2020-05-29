How to Handle Road Rash Motorcycle Accident

With the ever-increasing presence of motorcycles on the road, it becomes necessary to understand everything motorcycle accidents. From how to take an insurance cover to how to petition your insurer for compensation after an accident, understanding these basics will make you safer on the roads. And one of the most important things you should understand is how to handle a road rash accident. Of course, motorcycles are convenient when it comes to hitting the road, evading traffic, and saving on fuel. However, they are prone to more accidents. This’s why you should understand the key steps to take in case of a motorcycle accident. This article is going to deal with tips and tricks of handling a road rash based motorcycle accident.

Long-Lasting Harm

Road rash accidents are common on the roads. They occur when rides slide off the road after collisions, accidents, and push by another road user. The friction involved can harm the skin, head, and other parts of the body.

Protect Yourself from a Road Rush Accident

It’s not possible to avoid road rash accidents. The only way to avoid it is by not riding. However, you can take some steps to minimize the risks. Here are a few tips you can employ and minimize the risks of road rash accidents.

Ride safety —Safety is key when it comes to reducing the risks of accidents. Thus, consider wearing protective gear. From jackets, boots, to gloves, protective gear minimizes the effect of accidents. Wear protective gear that withstands heat and abrasion during the accident.

Brakes —ensure that your motorcycle is outfitted with a working braking system .

Timing —don’t wait to do business at the last minute. Get your timing right. Plan your journey or ride in time. Avoid situations that will put you in a rush.

Don’t Accept Liability/Burden

In case a road rash accident occurs, don’t accept the burden. Leave it to the defendant and your attorney to square it out in court. Accepting responsibility will dent your chances of getting compensation. Worse still, you may be made to pay the other party for the damage incurred. Instead, contact your lawyer.

Who Should Be Liable

The person who is liable depends on how you slide up the road. Generally, motorcyclists should be paid after an accident from the other part’s dangerous activities. It’s their legal right. However, your lawyer should prove beyond doubt that the liability lies on the other party. Things like road rules and careless driving help prove liability.

The Amount of Compensation

Road rash accidents usually result in injuries. Thus, you should seek compensation from these injuries. The amount of compensation you receive is dependent on many factors. First, proving liability is key. Second, the extend of damage will play a key role in determining the amount of compensation you receive. Know the type of cover the defendant holds.

The Bottom-Line

Understanding how to deal with a motorcycle road rash accident is vital when it comes to getting the best settlement. The above guide contains everything you should know regarding how to treat an accident resulting from a motorcycle road rash.