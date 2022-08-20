How to Make the Best Use of a SIP Calculator to Calculate Your Retirement Corpus?

SIP calculators are one of the best ways to invest in the Mutual Funds SIP schemes, which help to accomplish your financial goals. The SIP calculators are valuable tools that can help you plan for your future. It helps you determine how much money you need to save each month and how long your investments will take to grow. You can use this information to create a plan that meets your financial goals!

SIP investment for your retirement corpus

Calculating a retirement corpus is an essential step in the retirement planning process. It estimates the total amount available to a person when they retire. So, if you are, say, 20 years old and you wish to retire at 60 years of age, then you have 40 years to build your retirement corpus. This can be done in a systematic way through the SIP route.

If you choose to invest in mutual funds in order to build your retirement corpus, you have two options: invest a lumpsum amount or you can opt for a Systematic Investment Plan (SIP). Through systematic and disciplined investment over a long period of time, you get the advantage of rupee cost averaging, wherein you can average the cost of the portfolio, mitigate the risks over time and get the benefit of the 8th wonder of the world, i.e. the power of compounding!

Note: When estimating the retirement corpus, do not forget to incorporate inflation, as it would be a significant portion of the corpus and bring down the purchasing power of the corpus when you actually need it. Also, the medical inflation in India is more than 15% per annum, and post-retirement medical expenses could be on the rise. So, incorporating that along with lifestyle inflation is a very sensible way of calculating the overall inflation when calculating the retirement corpus.

How does SIP work, and when should you start Investing?

SIP is a great way to invest for retirement. It is a long-term investment that provides you with regular income and capital appreciation. In addition, the SIP investment helps you to average out the cost of acquisition over some time.

You should start investing in SIP if you are looking for a long-term investment that will provide you with regular income and capital appreciation.

SIP investments are made easy and convenient by the SIP calculator, thus saving your time and effort.

Tips for Using SIP Calculators to Calculate Your Retirement Corpus

A person can use a SIP Calculator to calculate their retirement corpus. The calculator is easy to use and calculates the amount in just a few minutes. A person should enter the monthly contribution and tenure, both adjustable parameters.

The SIP Calculator will then provide information on how much has been accumulated so far and how much more needs to be invested to reach a given amount of money by the desired retirement date. The calculator also provides information on how much returns you can get over time if investments are made at regular intervals throughout the year.

Note: The SIP calculator only gives you an estimation based on your expectation of the overall return of the portfolio and does not guarantee the returns, as mutual fund investments are subject to market risks.

So, use these tips when using the SIP calculator to calculate your Retirement Corpus.

Do not go overboard with your return expectation. Be conservative in your expectations so that you can build a healthy corpus over time. It’s always better to get higher returns by expecting lower than the other way round. Keep your investing tenure as long as you can, as you would be able to reap the benefits of the power of compounding better in the longer tenure.

How to use the SIP calculators for your retirement corpus?

Most of the SIP calculators available online require some basic information like- the amount you want to invest and your investment goal. If you have planned to invest a certain amount as SIP every month, then the SIP calculator will help you to calculate the future amount. All you need to do is feed the given information in the SIP calculator:

Monthly investment amount Investment duration Investment strategy (balanced, aggressive, or conservative, depending on your financial goals and risk-bearing capacity). Based on this information, you need to provide your expected return.

The SIP calculator would be able to give you the total return once you provide the details of your monthly contribution and tenure of investment as well as your expected returns over the tenure.

Similarly, if you already have an investment goal, then you can provide the following information related to SIP:

Savings Goal Investment Strategy (balanced, aggressive, or conservative) Period

After providing the above details, the SIP calculator will help you with the minimum investment to be made every month. Some SIP calculators also offer you the option to adjust your SIPs or the goal amount for inflation.

Key Takeaways

SIP calculators are one of the best ways to calculate your SIPs based on your financial goals, objectives, and investment strategies. You can opt for any SIP calculator online. However, the SIP calculator by ET Money is one of the best as it is straightforward.