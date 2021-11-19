How To Make Your Landscape Ready For The Festive Season

Image credit:fivestarlandscape.com

With the holiday season around the corner, now is the time to begin planning how to enhance the curb appeal of your home. Among the things that should come on top of your to-do list is working on your landscape. Most people focus on decking the halls and making the interior of their homes look beautiful and ignoring the landscape. Here are tips to make your yard ready for the festive season with assistance from a professional landscape contractor.

Touching up the walkway

The festive season is a period of making merry with friends and family. So, you don’t have to leave a stone unturned when it comes to making your guests feel excited and welcome to come to your home. A good idea is to redo your walkway. As the days are increasingly getting shorter, opt for sole extra lighting to keep everyone safe. This is important since everything is becoming increasingly icy as the cold weather worsens.

In addition, it is time to give your dingy, worn down, and old bricks or stones that line up your walkway a makeover. Lining up the space using lights with elves or candy cane shapes introduces a seasonal appeal. Alternatively, you can opt for features that will stay throughout the year. Investing and installing extra lighting is something everyone will be thankful for.

Adding planters

You can give your yard more life in the cold with assistance from landscape contractors In Sacramento Ca. These can recommend investing in holiday planters. A beautiful bust of color while in the cold will make your landscape and deck vibrant and beautiful.

Evergreen or birch planters are beautiful to last the whole holiday To spruce up the planters, add ornaments, ribbons, and pinecones to get a night;y holiday appeal. Investing in planters is an elegant solution to adding some holiday decor to your home.

String LED lights

Lights are always part of Christmas decor. However, this time don’t make them boring. You should enlist a professional landscape professional to give your Christmas lights a touch of creativity. Installing strings of LED lights across your porch and house is very beautiful. Don’t forget to have the lights draped throughout the trees and foliage.

Opting for lights in other colors apart from white will give your decor some flare. To create an awesome winter theme, the contractor can recommend hanging stands with a circle shape. Additionally, to stand out from the crown, add lights in unique places such as mailboxes and light posts. This will shimmer your festive decor. Adding more lights makes your landscape merrier.

Adding some greenery

Many landscape plants suffer tremendously during the harsh winter weather. However, you should rethink the theme you want in your landscape. There are various plants that survive and thrive during winter. These include:

Wintergreen boxwood

blue spruces

Coneflowers

Catmints

Giving your landscape new foliage gives it life to prevent your yard from looking somewhat barren during the season. The professional landscape contractor will guide you on the appropriate plants that do well in the winter season. Professional assistance will come in handy to meet your landscaping needs and help to ensure that your yard remains vibrant throughout the festive season.

Revamping the deck

Do you have a deck or porch? If not , consider adding one before the festive season comes. As the weather gets colder. Space for enjoying some time outdoors will be very important. Having a furnished patio or deck creates a wonderful spot for sitting outside or entertaining your friends and family. Adding heat lamps or a fire pit will give this space warmth. Ensure to have the deck decorated to match the rest of your home.

Apart from creating a wonderful spot for entertainment, the place will become cozy enough to keep you and your visitors happy. Additionally, revamping your deck enhances curb appeal and boosts the overall value of the home. When having a porch or deck in place, you just have to enhance its feel, look, and layout. You have to call a professional landscape contractor for a quick remodel. When the weather becomes water, you will love these additions more.

Some tips to make the most of festive landscaping

Call the landscape contractor before the weather becomes nasty

Mount using nonpermanent fixtures

Use energy-efficient lights

Keep everything coordinated

The festive season is a wonderful moment for making merry. With family and friends around, you don’t have to leave anything to chance. Making your landscape festive-ready requires professional assistance. A reputed landscaping contractor will guide you through selecting appropriate elements and fixtures to ensure that your landscape is ready before your guests arrive.