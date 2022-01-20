HOW TO ORGANIZE A GOOD HOME OFFICE BEING AN ENTREPRENEUR

Because of the coronavirus, entrepreneurs are moving themselves and their employees to work remotely. There is no telling how long the COVID-19 epidemic and quarantine will last. You should therefore set up your home office properly from the outset, to be able to work there for a long time. You may not want to go back to the office later, but it can be difficult to get used to working in a new environment.

Work is part of life, and home is the office. For many online shop owners, this is a familiar story. Rent, furniture, and equipment are expensive, and it's much easier to start a business "on your knees" and then navigate the situation. Financially, it is reasonable, but there is a problem – it can be hard to concentrate at home. I want to drink tea, pet a kitty, or gamble on Not to fall into procrastination, try a home office, which adjusts the work. To do so, follow our tips. To make things a little easier for you, we've put together some tips on how to set up a home office for your business.

SEPARATE YOUR WORK AREA FROM THE REST OF YOUR HOUSE

Often we don’t have a separate room for the office, so you need to get more creative. Choose a space with as few distractions as possible. If you have an alcove, a warm balcony, and a little isolated space, it would be ideal for working. Separate the work area from your personal space with a bookshelf or greenery – it will help you psychologically set the mood for work. The view around you should be geared towards the workplace. If your eye is resting on a soft sofa, you’re likely to end up on it, and then you can say goodbye to productivity.

Why is working in the warmth and comfort of the home zone a bad option? The brain tends to associate certain places with tasks. That is, it’s easiest to train in the gym, work in the office and sleep in the bed. Yes, willpower can manage these habits, but why waste more energy when you can help your brain switch.

ELIMINATE ANY DISTRACTIONS

With no one to control you at home, the cozy atmosphere makes it easy to get caught up in housework instead of work. Here are some smart tips to make life easier and put you off doing anything but work.

STICK TO YOUR SCHEDULE

Scheduling increases your productivity. You automatically go into ‘work mode’ when you are in ‘work time’. Apart from boosting productivity, this is good for work/life balance. Being an online shop owner is stressful, you’re constantly at work, in a business you love, with thoughts of improving your business swirling around in your head day and night.

To prevent boundaries from being blurred, your family from scolding you for being in your head all the time, and to ensure that your rest is a regular and fulfilling experience, plan your day. Allow yourself to be completely distracted during personal time, spend it with your loved ones, and don’t forget your hobbies.

Find a convenient way to control your time and stick to your schedule. Some people just need a clock on their wall and willpower; others just need reminders and a calendar timetable by the hour. Some use the Tomato Method (you can buy a timer or install an app with the same function).

CREATE INSPIRATION AND ADD A LITTLE SOUL TO YOUR WORKSPACE

The office of the entrepreneur is the place where big dreams are made, and outcomes are summed up. This is no place for dull interiors! You could incorporate some touching little details into your home office, to remind you of happy times. It could be fresh flowers, a picture of a child, anything that inspires you, makes you happy, and makes monotonous tasks pleasant.

And minimalism does not mean heartlessness and asceticism. When you’ve emptied your space of unnecessary things, add a bit of coziness. Plants are great for the home office. It’ll give your eyes a rest and the green color will put you in the mood for work. Print out a quote from someone who is your professional authority or mentor. Write a goal for the coming year that motivates and inspires you. All in all, the business always needs inspiration and the right mood. And a good home office can bring you in the right mood and have a positive impact on its success.