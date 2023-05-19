Photo by Scott Graham on Unsplash

The shipping industry has boomed in recent years. Fuelled by an increased interest in ecommerce and more extensive home delivery networks, the sector has grown exponentially and looks set to expand even further in the future.

For shipping companies, standing out from the crowd can be tricky. The competition is fierce, how can you beat your business rivals to establish your business as a major industry player? The answer is through content. Let’s discuss how to perfect content for the shipping niche. Read on to find out more.

Use a Content Management Platform

If you want to make the most of the opportunities today’s digital platforms can offer, your business must have a presence across all of the major social media channels. However, posting content to all these platforms regularly and consistently can be time-consuming and always comes with the risk of human error.

By using a content management platform, you can streamline your social media publishing strategy and ensure your content is being delivered regularly and efficiently to your customers.

Analyse the Competition

Competition is a natural part of business, and it’s something you’ll no doubt be aware of if you are involved with the extremely competitive shipping industry.

However, instead of seeing your business rivals as a threat, see them as an opportunity. Check out the content a successful competitor is producing. What are they doing right? Are they using particular media assets or referencing specific subjects? Identify what is making their content work and use this information to influence your own content creation strategy.

Similarly, look at what your less-successful counterparts are doing as well. Identify what they’re getting wrong with their content and ensure you do not repeat the same mistakes.

Pay Attention to Industry Trends

If you want your business to appear modern and forward-thinking, then it is essential you demonstrate awareness and knowledge of the current industry trends. The best way to do so is through the content you produce.

Renewable energy and environmentally friendly business practices are hot topics in the shipping industry today. Use your content to demonstrate your company’s awareness of these issues. For example, you could write a blog detailing the challenges faced by the industry as it looks to improve sustainability and what your business is doing to reduce its carbon footprint.

Focus on SEO

Search engine optimisation (SEO) is essential if you want your content to reach as many people as possible. SEO is the practice of tailoring your content so that it is picked up by search engines and displayed in the top results.

You will need to hit specific shipping industry keywords to improve your content’s SEO. This way, your content will be delivered straight to users who are searching for these keywords. Use keyword generation tools to find keywords and ensure your content contains them.

Conclusion

If you’re looking to take your shipping business to the next level, implementing an effective social media content strategy is essential. Use this guide to perfect your content and see your business grow.