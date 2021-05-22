How to Prepare a Startup Website for Success

When it comes to startup management, Internet marketing often takes centre stage, as a new company needs as much brand exposure as possible. That said, even the best internet marketing strategy will fall flat if you do not have a quality landing page. The business website is crucial to ensure the success of any company, and it would be a good idea not to take web design lightly.

As a good first step, you can use www.XIST2.com , specialists in web design in Oxfordshire, if your business happens to be around the area. Professionals are only the tip of the iceberg, however. An understanding of what makes a website great ensures that you make informed decisions and prepare your company website for standout success.

The thing about loading times

Not everyone has all the time in the world to wait for a website to load. Fifteen seconds to load doesn’t sound too bad, but for most online users on their smartphones, fifteen seconds to load is ten seconds too long. Most people will immediately swipe away and look somewhere else if a website takes too long to load.

The solution? Keep things as simple as possible. If you are working with professionals, they will tell you the same thing. A business website is there to be as professional as possible and get people to avail of its services. There is no need for extra accessories and site widgets for a business website — all it has to do is turn visitors into customers.

Looking into image resolution

There are times when the startup owner tries to keep things as simple as possible, only to realise that the website is still taking too long. In such cases, the problem typically involves images. Some people don’t realise that image quality can balloon to ridiculous proportions based on the resolution. It’s easy to think that the higher the quality, the better, but it can result in slow load times overall. It is crucial to go for image resolutions that match your website. The resolution also takes a different turn based on the mobile platform.

Getting online users to stay

While marketing is all about getting online users to click, the company website is all about getting users to stay. It would be a good idea to have a front page that tells visitors everything they need to know without necessarily bombarding them with text. Give them information in as few words as possible regarding your company and its products, and you’ll find that most online users will keep scrolling.

Be wary about going for long-form content on your website unless it has to do with a blog. Keep things short and sweet, and your website will experience much more traffic.

Web design is crucial for a company, as it is typically the landing page of their marketing tactics. Without the right mindset when designing a website, it can be quite easy for a company to lose steam. An emphasis on simplicity and subtlety is the best way to move forward.