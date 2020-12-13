How to Protect Your Business This Coming Holiday Season

The holiday season is upon us. The holiday season brings with it an increase in business activity, including an increase in the risk for theft and fraud. Here are some tips for protecting your business from seasonal security threats.

Review Security Policies with Employees

There are plenty of ways to protect your business this holiday season, and the first step is to talk with your employees. They may know about some issues that you don’t. It’s also a good idea to review your security policies, especially if you have new workers. Insist that all employees leave their work areas clear when they are done for the day and to keep their computers.

Protection Measures for Valuable Assets

Businesses rely on valuable assets to make their daily operations run smoothly. These assets, like items of monetary value or expensive equipment, are essential to running a business. That’s why it’s crucial to protect them by adding physical security measures to your property. Protection measures can include alarm systems, cameras, and more. Security experts recommend that businesses have a comprehensive business insurance policy to keep your business’ assets and finances safe.

Ensure All Security Equipment Is Working Properly

In order to protect your business and all of its valuables this holiday season, it is important to make sure all of the security equipment is working properly. By making sure that everything is in working order, you are ensuring a safer, more secure environment.

Keep Normal Business Hours

Businesses are often targeted by criminals. Keeping normal business hours reduces the chances of a break-in or robbery. If you must open later than when your business needs to be open, then consider using security systems, security guards, or off-duty police officers on the property.

Properly Train Seasonal Employees

While holiday parties are an exciting and fun part of the season, businesses can easily fall victim to increased rates of theft and fraud during the holidays. Properly training seasonal employees on your company’s potential security risks and prevention tips are key to protecting your business from these threats.

Install Several Outdoor Lights

Keep all of your outdoor lighting up-to-date and in good working condition. You especially need exterior lighting on the perimeter of your property to ensure that intruders on your premises cannot hide from view by hiding around corners. Install plenty of them all over your property so that burglars won’t even think about coming onto your property to start with.

Prevent Cyber Attacks on Your Business Website

There are always people and things trying to get into your online business world on a daily basis. Backup your information, make sure you don’t leave the system vulnerable to attacks, and you can prevent cyber-attacks from gleaning sensitive company information.

The holiday season is one of the most profitable times of the year for many businesses, but it can also be a time when criminals take advantage of loneliness, long hours and extra workloads. These individuals may try to use several tactics to steal from your business or cause damage. Use the tips in this article to keep your business well-protected this holiday season.