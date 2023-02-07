How To Reduce Deadhead Miles In Trucking

Profitability in the trucking business can be negatively impacted by deadhead miles. It happens when trucks don’t have a trailer hooked up to them or carry empty flatbeds. Ideally, trailer trucks should have a load when travelling in both directions.

Deadhead miles can harm the environment due to the emission of toxic greenhouse gasses. They also increase the chances of road accidents because of uneven weight distribution. With these downsides, reducing deadhead miles should be your main priority.

If you’re unsure of where to start, worry no more. Below is an in-depth look at ways to minimize deadhead miles in trucking.

What Are Deadhead Miles?

Deadhead miles refer to the distance a truck covers without any load. Imagine your vehicle is on the road, but you’re not getting paid for it. Aside from that, you’ll have to cover all the expenses, including the fuel cost.

In addition, you’ll also incur the charges for wear and tear when your truck is on the road. Maintaining your vehicles is essential because of the continuous depreciation of your trailer truck’s tires and other components.

On the other hand, deadhead miles can also cause an imbalance in shipment. It often occurs when your shipping facilities aren’t operating at their optimal level or are spread out far from each other.

Different Ways To Reduce Deadhead Miles In Trucking

You should do your best to minimize deadhead miles. After all, you’re still expected to pay International Fuel Tax Agreement (IFTA) fees. Here are some practical and effective ways to reduce deadhead miles:

Search For Loads For The Return Route

An effective way to reduce deadhead miles is to search for cargo for the return route. Doing this ensures the trailer is loaded for the return trip. Also, a balanced load is crucial for the driver’s well-being. For instance, heavy rain, snow, or winds might cause the trailer to fishtail or be pulled aside, especially during winter.

Meanwhile, if your broker doesn’t have a return load for your truck, you may ask different brokers. But what is a broker in trucking? A freight broker is a middleman who facilitates communication between load carriers and shippers. With their various connections in the freight industry, a broker can help you find return cargo and reduce deadhead miles.

Be Proactive

The best way to prevent deadhead miles is by planning your trips. This way, you’ll be sure to have cargo to carry during your return trip. It’ll also allow you to find a load that fits into your truck.

When proactive planning, you should keep an eye out for details to help you maximize your returns. These include sorting out the best routes and lanes and the IFTA fees you’ll incur during your trip.

Significantly, for a proactive approach to work, you must have a good relationship with the different parties in your industry. These include brokers, shippers, and other carriers. The more connections you have, the better your chances of always having a return load before leaving. As a result, your trailer will always be loaded, saving you from the expenses for the return trip.

Meanwhile, proper planning is vital because it ensures you always stick to the set schedule. It would be best if you did this regardless of possible issues that might cause a delay. These issues might include mechanical troubles, unforeseen traffic holdups, and bad weather conditions. You can avoid them by proactively researching alternative routes to help you avoid possible delays.

Take Advantage Of Technology

You must embrace technology to reduce your chances of having deadhead miles. Software solutions that can match drivers with loads are called digital freight matching. Your choice of technology should provide you with matching opportunities for potential clients needing their cargo transported.

Besides saving you money by avoiding deadhead miles, using advanced technologies can make it easier to find potential clients. In addition, you’ll spend less time and money without cargo. Logistic platforms with GPS technology ease the process of finding cargo by quickly connecting you with local clients.

Also, innovative technologies can help you save the trouble of looking for the best load within a particular area. These technological solutions use algorithms that analyze the potential routes to take and help you identify the best cargo load. With such advanced tech, you never have to worry about deadhead miles again.

Direct Communication Between Carriers And Shippers

Building good relationships is essential in the freight industry. Hence, it would be best to have transparency between you and the shippers. Possible misunderstandings can be avoided through direct communication. Therefore, shippers can get you improved rates and find cargo that best matches your operations.

Creating a meaningful relationship with shippers allows you to provide better customer service to your clients. You can give more details to your clients, such as the estimated arrival and unloading time.

Use Load Boards

Another way to ensure your truck always carries a load is by using load boards. Load boards are online platforms that link shippers and carriers. Searching for return trip jobs on load boards can be challenging due to the many listings. So, it helps to be more patient while going through the listings to find a load for your return trip.

Bundle Your Lanes

A foolproof strategy you should use to lower deadhead miles is to bundle high-volume and low-volume lanes. This way, you can charge a discount for transportation costs. Significantly, it’ll make shippers interested in booking your services. As a result, your trailer will always be full.

While offering a discount might hurt, it’s better than having no cargo at all to transport. Such promotions could help you win the loyalty of shippers even more, knowing they can rely on you for affordable services.

Takeaway

There’s no doubt commercial trucks play an integral role in ensuring freight reaches their customers on time. However, freight efficiency can still be lower than it should ideally be. As a result, this negatively affects fuel efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and environmental sustainability. And the main culprit is deadhead miles.

Luckily, this article has provided various ways to reduce deadhead miles. Hence, implementing these tips can help you minimize your expenses due to deadhead miles.