How To Reduce Heavy Equipment Transportation Costs

At some point, your construction company could take on a project in another part of the country. This can be good news for your business since your brand is expanding and gaining awareness.

That said, this presents you with the challenge of transporting your heavy equipment and machinery. Aside from the hassle, transporting these massive loads can be a costly endeavor. If you’re not too careful, their transportation costs can easily add up and put a dent in your business’s financials.

In this article, you’ll learn some practical ways to make shipping costs of oversize loads more manageable. Read on to know them!

Choose A Reliable Shipping Company

Unless you have the necessary transportation materials, moving your heavy equipment and machinery will require you to hire a shipping and transportation company. And since your heavy equipment is a sizable investment, you want to find and partner with an experienced heavy haul specialist like Titan Worldwide.

Shipping heavy equipment requires special handling and oversize load permits. In addition, heavy equipment also requires special trailers and shipping containers to haul and transport these large items. For instance, most heavy machinery and equipment will be shipped on a standard or flatbed trailer. For non-moving and larger or taller equipment, you’ll also need a specialized trailer like a gooseneck or step-deck trailer.

That said, the right shipping company will have the necessary experience and expertise to ensure that your heavy equipment can arrive at its destination safely. It helps reduce losses and expensive damages to your equipment while preventing costly delays to your projects.

Understand Factors Influencing Cost

Several factors affect the estimated cost of your heavy equipment transport. For instance, the bigger and heavier your equipment is, the more expensive it is to ship. In addition, some equipment, such as cranes or forklifts, will require specialized trailers and vehicles like a flatbed truck, which also increases the cost.

Sometimes, you may need to pack and prepare the equipment to keep it secure while in transport. Some companies offer this packaging service, but you can do this on your own to save costs.

Of course, the distance also impacts the shipping costs. While you can’t change the destination, you can review and research various routes to reach the destination while minimizing costs. For instance, you may be able to find a shorter route or one with less traffic so your equipment can arrive at its destination faster.

Most shipping companies also offer extra services, such as load tracking. If you avail of these services, then it also increases your costs.

Once you’re fully aware of the potential cost drivers of your heavy equipment transportation, you’ll be in a better position to discover ways to keep them more manageable.

Try To Reduce Weight And Size

As mentioned before, larger and heavier loads are more expensive to transport. Thus, you could try reducing your equipment’s size and weight. You can do this by disassembling the machinery and shipping it in several loads instead of transporting it as a whole.

While it may seem counterintuitive to transport your equipment in several loads, this approach can help reduce your shipping cost. As a general rule, once a shipment’s weight reaches a certain threshold, it may require extra permits or fees for transportation that falls under the jurisdiction of the state/s it is crossing. So, by dividing your shipment into several loads, you can save money and headache by avoiding delays and unnecessary permits for heavier cargo.

Before considering this approach, however, you want to ensure that your people can disassemble and reassemble the equipment.

Pack Tightly

If there’s no concern for overweight loads, you can save money by ensuring that there’s no wasted space on a trailer or truck. Failing to use every possible inch of space could mean paying more than necessary by using more trailers and trucks or making several trips to ship everything.

Note that costs, like fuel, tollgates, and other route-related expenses, will be the same regardless of whether the trailer is packed to capacity or only has one item. So take the time to figure out the best way to pack your heavy equipment as tightly and closely as possible. Pay attention to aspects such as shape, size, and weight, so you’ll know what fits where.

Takeaway

Most fleet owners and managers will eventually need to transport heavy equipment and machinery. While this can be a costly undertaking, there are expert and creative ways to keep your freight costs low. By following the above tips, you can easily keep your expenses under control.