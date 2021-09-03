How to reduce insurance costs for your small business

Setting up a small business already costs plenty. With stock to buy or marketing to pay for, plenty of hidden costs add up, leaving you with very little profit margin.

Insurance for small businesses is integral, but it can be quite a large investment when you’re just starting out. Thankfully, there are a few ways to reduce how much you’re paying out for your insurance in the long run to give you a little more wiggle room in your budget for growth.

Avoid claiming unless absolutely necessary

A lot of businesses use their commercial insurance almost as a maintenance package.

However, like car insurance, your policy will stay cheap and cheerful the less you claim.

Small damages are typically not worth claiming on your insurance, as you’ll eventually end up paying more for your policy when the original repairs cost less.

Raise your deductible amount

The deductible you choose can significantly raise or reduce your annual insurance cost. The higher the deductible you’re willing to offer, the more you can save.

In the long run, this is a great way to save plenty of money for your business.

How?

If you sign up for your policy with a $10,000 deductible rather than a $2,500 deductible, you might end up saving 20% on your annual policy costs. And every year you don’t claim, the more you’re technically saving.

Keep up to maintenance

Whether it’s the building premises, a shop, or your online security, a little maintenance goes a long way for saving you money.

A common insurance policy that business owners forget about (or don’t think is necessary) is cyber insurance. This type of policy can cover the costs of repairs and damages caused by a cyber-attack or security breach (damages include your brand image). However, keeping up to date with your antivirus software, backing up servers, and ensuring your company’s firewalls are intact may save you ever having to claim at all.

It’s the same for your physical assets. Commercial property insurance covers everything from the business premises to the stock and equipment inside. But with a little maintenance and upkeep, you could find yourself never running into trouble.

Maintenance for your property should include testing the fire alarms, installing sprinklers, keeping extinguishers intact, and regularly servicing machinery. It’s also worth keeping the property clean on the inside and out and checking the roof or exteriors for potential risks.

All of this will likely come under your risk assessments, which should be completed regularly.

Provide training

When it comes to risk management prevention, the weakest link is your employees.

With the right training provided for all staff – with refresher courses in place annually – you can eliminate a lot of the risk of cyberattacks, equipment damage, and third parties’ damage.

It’s a good idea to offer training and education to all staff, but particularly new starters. That way, they’ll come into the workplace fully equipped.

One type of training that is essential for any company using computers is cybersecurity: Identifying spam emails, creating strong passwords, and different types of cyber-attack.

Training should also be provided for any technical equipment or machinery to the appropriate staff.

You could even have everyone involved in the regular risk assessments to highlight potential dangers and threats.

Prevention is the best way to save money on your business insurance. You should never have to claim with the right training and maintenance – ultimately keeping your policy cost low.