How to Review Contractor Insurance Requirements

A contractor’s job is not an easy one as individuals who fall into this field handle the most accident-prone jobs. Don’t know who a contractor is? They’re mostly responsible for providing some sort of service or good. This line of work is often prone to mishaps, including work accidents, damage to goods in transit, property, etc.

With a line of work this risky, it is wise to have preparations in place in case of an incident. This is where insurance comes in. It is there to protect both the client and the worker. If you’ve ever hired an uninsured contractor, we’re pretty sure you need no further convincing on why that shouldn’t be done. The same goes for a contractor who damages a client’s property because without any coverage, you would be left to bear the brunt of the cost.

Read this article carefully as we discuss insurance requirements that a contractor should have. Some of these requirements often vary across states, so, you might want to look into that. If you stay in Texas, for example, a simple Google search on say, contractors insurance in Texas, should bring up some valuable information.

Things To Look Out for In Your Contractors Insurance

Even if you’re hiring an insured contractor, it is important that you review what their insurance covers. By doing this, you would know exactly what types of accidents are covered and whether you’d be affected in any way or not. Below are some of the things you should look out for:

General Liability Insurance

In jobs like construction, it’s a matter of when an injury would happen not if, as these jobs carry one of the highest risks. Besides bodily injury, a client’s property could get damaged, perhaps caused by heavy machinery or tool.

In the event that this happens, you don’t want to be at the wrong end of the lawsuit. General liability insurance ensures you’re well covered. It could also handle damages to the company or individual’s brand caused by damages during advertisements.

Commercial Auto Insurance

A big part of being a contractor is that you’re always on the road. This is because when one contract ends another begins, most often at a different location, delivery of supplies also occurs regularly. In transit, theft or damage can easily befall the vehicle.

This is where commercial auto insurance really comes in handy. It covers all vehicles used and owned by the company. It is important to note, however, that your insurance firm would not cover damages to a personal car.

Errors and Omissions (E&O) Insurance

Do not mistake this type of coverage with general liability as the latter is only responsible for accidents not caused by negligence. Let’s assume a fire starts, perhaps due to a lit cigarette in a volatile area, general liability insurance won’t cover it. This is why you also need E&O protection. Every damage caused by carelessness can be covered by this type of insurance.

Workers Compensation Insurance

A good contractor’s insurance needs to have provision for worker’s compensation. It doesn’t matter if you have only one employee. In fact, it is a requirement for most businesses to operate. The aim of this type of insurance is to keep the employer and the employee protected in case of an incident.

If you’re in the construction business, you definitely need this. You don’t want your workers handling heavy machinery and tools with no safety net in mind. You’d be setting yourself up for lawsuits if you’re operating without this.

Pollution Liability Insurance

This type of coverage is specific to contractors who use hazardous materials in the course of their work. You would often find workers like plumbers, landscapers, and those who handle heating and air in this class.

For instance, you’re working near a lake and a chemical that’s being used flows into the lake leading to the death of all life in it. The city or owner of that lake can sue you and without insurance, you would have a serious problem on your hand. You can also visit https://www.thebalance.com/ for more information on what pollution liability covers.

Conclusion

A smart person plans for worst-case scenarios, and this is even more important when handling a big company or contract. One wrong accident can put your business in jeopardy. This article is not only for contractors, an employer who wishes to enlist their service could also suffer if due diligence is not done. If something were to go wrong at the worksite, perhaps a worker gets injured, the employer could take the fall. This is why both parties should ensure there is coverage for every eventuality.