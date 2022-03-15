How to Run a Successful Staff Training Day

If you want your business to be successful, you need to make sure that your staff are all happy and understand what they are supposed to be doing in their roles. This is why offering your employees quality training is so important – without it you might soon start seeing mistakes or your team members starting to get more and more stressed in their roles. Although you can always send your teams to complete online training courses on their employee portals, if you want to give them a more comprehensive training experience, have an annual training day to refresh their memories. It could also be a good opportunity to talk to them about new responsibilities that you might be introducing to their roles. Below are some tips on how you can run a successful staff training day that will be beneficial for everyone.

Organize People into Smaller Groups

A good way to start managing your training day is by organizing your staff into small groups. You might want to do this by department or create smaller groups within those departments if this is more manageable. You can then create an itinerary for each group to make sure that everyone gets the same time in training as each other and have these groups rotating from seminar to seminar.

Make the Experience as Interactive as Possible

When you’re training your teams, you are trying to teach them something and they must remember what they have learned. Although there might be parts of your training where your staff will need to sit and listen, if you want to keep them engaged you need to find ways to make the experience as interactive as possible. Give them tasks to do in these seminars or ask for volunteers to help you make your presentation. The more they have to get involved in rather than sitting and listening to you speak, the more likely they are to remember their training.

Provide Refreshments

If you want your teams to stay focused during their training day, you’ll need to give them the right refreshments to enjoy and help them reset. Teas, coffees, bottles of water, and soft drinks are all must-haves for the intervals between seminars. You might also want to think about ordering a breakfast and lunch buffet for people to enjoy, particularly if your training day is going to start early and not finish until the end of the working day.

Introduce Some Competition

Another way to make sure that your teams are staying focused and engaging with your training program is by introducing some healthy competition into the mix. You could offer prizes for individuals or teams who complete certain tasks the fastest or get the most answer right when they are quizzed on their training material. These prizes could include branded products from your company, such as a coffee mug, reusable water bottles, or something a little more fun like this custom magic 8 ball. You could also offer tasty treats like luxury chocolates, a sparkling bottle of wine, or even shopping vouchers that they can use at some of their favorite retailers. This competition will make the experience more memorable as well as encourage your teams to push themselves.

If you want to give your staff the best training experience possible, consider the suggestions above and use them to organize a brilliant staff training day.