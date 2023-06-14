How to Upgrade Your Event with a Celebrity Keynote

A celebrity speaker is a well-known or famous personality. Celebrity speakers are hired or invited to speak at events or conferences. They are often chosen for their expertise in a particular field, their mass appeal as a public figure, or their ability to draw larger audiences. Celebrity speakers could be actors, musicians, athletes, politicians, or other notable individuals who have achieved a high degree of success and recognition in their respective fields.

Celebrity speakers are usually a powerful draw for events, as they can help generate excitement and interest in the event. Besides, they can also provide unique insights and perspectives on a variety of topics. However, their fees for speaking engagements are usually higher than those of non-celebrity speakers.

When Should You Call a Celebrity Speaker?

You should consider hiring a celebrity speaker when you want to create excitement/entertainment and draw attention to your event or conference.

A celebrity speaker buzz usually helps generate buzz and interest in the event, as well as attract a larger audience.

Below are some specific scenarios where hiring a celebrity speaker might be a good option:

Mega Launch Events: If you are launching a new product, service, or initiative, a celebrity speaker can greatly help generate excitement and interest around it.

Advantages of Hiring Celebrity Speakers

Below are some advantages of hiring a celebrity speaker:

Higher attendance: Celebrity speakers can help draw a larger audience to your event, as they have a mass appeal, and many people may be interested in seeing and listening to the speaker.

Who May Hire Celebrity Speakers

Several different types of organizations may hire celebrity speakers for their events, below are some who may hire:

Universities and schools: They may hire celebrity speakers to give lectures or keynote speeches at graduation ceremonies or other events.

Trade associations: Hiring celebrity speakers by trade associations for industry conferences or events can help bring together professionals in a particular industry or segment.

Government agencies: Governments may hire them for events that promote a particular initiative or issue, to engage with stakeholders and the public.

Event planners: Professional event planners may hire celebrity speakers on behalf of their clients for a wide range of events, including weddings, parties, and corporate events. Celebrities provide an entertainment quotient too.

Do Companies Hire Celebrity Speakers?

Several companies hire celebrity speakers for various events and occasions.

Companies may hire a celebrity speaker to launch a product, inspire and motivate employees, or raise awareness for a cause.

Below are some examples of companies that have hired celebrity speakers:

Google, hired speakers such as Malcolm Gladwell and Bill Nye to speak at events.

Salesforce, which has hired speakers such as Michelle Obama and Arianna Huffington to speak at their internal sales meet events.

PepsiCo, also has hired speakers such as Shaquille O’Neal and Steve Harvey to motivate their employees.

IBM, hired speakers such as Deepak Chopra and Dan Pink to speak at their global events.

Coca-Cola, went ahead and hired speakers such as Serena Williams and Tony Robbins to speak at their various events.

Celebrities Who Are Speakers

Below are some examples of global celebrity speakers, well known in the media:

Bill Gates – Co-founder of Microsoft and philanthropist

David Beckham – Former professional footballer and UNICEF ambassador

Jane Goodall – Primatologist and conservationist

Dalai Lama – spiritual leader and Nobel Peace Prize laureate

Ellen DeGeneres – comedian, talk show host, and advocate for LGBTQ+ rights.

Kofi Annan – Former Secretary-General of the United Nations and Nobel Peace Prize laureate

Jane Fonda – actress and political activist

Ken Robinson – educator and author of “The Element”

Sheryl Sandberg – COO of Facebook and author of “Lean In”

Jamie Oliver – celebrity chef and advocate for healthy eating and food education

Michael Bloomberg – entrepreneur and former Mayor of New York City

Jeff Bezos – founder and CEO of Amazon.com

Serena Williams – professional tennis player and advocate for women’s rights

Mark Cuban – entrepreneur and investor on ABC’s “Shark Tank”

Michelle Obama – former First Lady of the United States and advocate for education and healthy living.

These celebrity speakers offer diverse backgrounds and expertise, and they can bring unique perspectives on a wide range of topics.

Conclusion

Hiring a celebrity speaker for events can bring many benefits to the table, such as drawing attention to your cause, boosting attendance, and inspiring your audience. Celebrity speakers can bring their unique perspective and experience to your event, which adds credibility and excitement to your message. In addition, a celebrity speaker can help connect with your audience on a deeper level, whether through sharing their personal story or their experiences.