How to Use Your New Fault Reader

Heavy-duty trucks and buses have many moving parts and electronic components that ensure proper engine function. Unlike in the past, where a mechanic had to open the engine to find issues, modern vehicles allow electronic diagnosis of hydraulic, transmission, braking, and other systems. The diagnostics tools used for identifying vehicle issues are called fault readers.

How do Fault Readers Work?

A few years back, only a few people could afford vehicle diagnostic tools because of exorbitant pricing. The devices were compatible with particular brands and cost hundreds of dollars. Despite the instruction of onboard diagnostics (OBD-II), the price didn’t decrease.

Nowadays, fault readers are as cheap as movie tickets. You can also use your phone to diagnose your vehicle. As a result, you don’t have to rush to your mechanic whenever the check engine light goes on.

So, what is the purpose of a fault reader? First, it’s worth noting that fault readers don’t tell you how to fix the problem. Instead, they generate a code or several codes that give you a hint of what the problem could be.

What Are OBD-II Codes?

Onboard diagnostics (OBD-II) are a series of fault codes connected to various aspects of vehicle operation. Earlier vehicle models used basic diagnostic systems, alerting operators if the vehicle had issues. However, fault codes were specific to brands making it difficult for drivers to understand them.

OBD-II codes were developed to ease the confusion by standardising vehicle diagnostic systems. Besides making it easier for operators to interpret problems, motorists can use universal fault readers.

Using a Fault Reader

Switch off the engine and insert the code reader into the diagnostic connector. If it doesn’t slide in, confirm the connector port isn’t upside down and reinsert.

After connecting the fault reader, turn on the engine. The device powers up and might prompt you to enter the engine type, vehicle identification number, etc.

How to Read Fault Codes

Modern diagnostic systems feature a 5-character display with a uniform layout to make it easy for motorists.

The first character is a letter depicting which component is problematic. It can be B for the body, C for the chassis, P for the powertrain, or U for the network.

The second character is either 0 or 1. 0 stands for a generic issue, while 1 signifies a manufacture-specific problem. Finally, the display’s last three characters show the area where the fault is present.

How to Interpret Fault Codes

If you have a basic fault reader, write the fault codes and then research. For instance, P0300 shows you have an engine misfire caused by multiple cylinders, while P0420 tells you the catalytic converter isn’t fully efficient because of defective oxygen sensors or needs replacement.

Advanced scan tools can interpret the code and provide troubleshooting methods. However, they’re expensive.

Once the motorists know the problem and what it is, they can determine the appropriate response to restore normal functions. Usually, this involves getting aftermarket parts.

Final Words

Besides reading codes, fault readers can delete all stored trouble codes, which is recommended after repairing your vehicle. If such codes re-emerge, you’ll know the repair wasn’t effective. In addition, some readers can access real-time data from the sensor with the engine still running, allowing you to stop the vehicle and do repairs before the problems worsen. A fault reader is a must-have accessory, especially in the heavy-duty trucks and buses sector.