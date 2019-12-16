How Vivek Rajkumar Made His Fortune

Poker tournaments have become a spectacle in recent years, garnering huge audiences to events that are worth millions.

For the lucky few that master the complex art of poker rules and rise to the top of the world within elite gaming, the fortunes that can be found with victory are staggering.

For one man, Vivek Rajkumar, poker went from an out-of-work hobby to a profession that made him millions. In the rather short time he was a part of the best the world of poker has to offer, his skill ensured he saw major success.

Impressive beginnings

Vivek Rajkumar was born in India but with his parents keen to move away, he was raised in Singapore and later Seattle when they moved to the USA. He attended the University of Washington and came out with a degree in Computer Engineering in 2005.

It’s unclear as to when he became interested in poker or where he learned to play, but it was clear he had a natural talent for the game.

Shortly after graduating he worked as a software engineer for Microsoft. While working there, he often dabbled in minor poker tournaments across the North-West and West coast of the USA.

While he often came away with 5-figure sums, he rarely reached the final table – let alone winning a tournament outright. It wasn’t until 2008 when he came 1st in a ‘No-Limit Hold’em’ event in Los Angeles where he gained the confidence to start playing poker professionally.

Professional player

In the same year, he gave up his job at Microsoft to pursue playing high stakes professional poker with his first major victory coming in the World Poker Tour (WTP) Borgata Poker Open in Atlantic City.

With a buy-in of $10,000 and 516 competitors, Vivek won outright as a major underdog within the rankings. He came away from the tournament with over $1.4 million. The following year, he went on to win the same ‘No-Limit Hold’em’ event in LA he’d won the previous year – coming away with $350,000.

Since then he’s competed in 19 tournaments across America and Canada.

Youthful advantage

For much of this time, Vivek was in his early 20s and a lot of his adversaries often underestimated him because of his age. He remained a cool, collected figure whenever he was on the table – showing no signs of youthful ignorance. He has always prided himself on his well-thought-out decisions and tactics when it came to major tournaments.

Most recently, he was a part of the world’s most valuable poker tournament the Triton Million for Charity Event, a tournament which has a buy-in of over $1 million. From 35 competitors, he made it to the final table of 8. Sadly, he didn’t win the tournament and came 5th, walking away with around $3 million.

A young entrepreneur

Vivek remains India’s most valuable poker player, boasting total live earnings of over $4.4 million. Though he still takes part in some major tournaments, Vivek walked away from playing professional poker regularly in 2011 and pursued entrepreneurship within his passions for technology.

His investment list includes Metric Gaming, a live sports betting operator driven by mobile technology and CommonLounge, an online tutorial hub that offers education in a range of different topics.

The poker world is one of the latest industries to be affected by the wave of digital technology, with online games available to play at any time as well as AI technology that can rival the best players in the world.