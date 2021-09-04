How You can Select the Ideal Solar Panels for Your Property: Your Absolute Guide

The appeal of a lower electricity bill has attracted many property owners into investing in a solar panel system, and their investment is paying off even as we write. The solar panel system has become a far more common sight amongst many properties in the UK, and it’s a long-term investment with long-term benefits as well. But if you have decided to invest in a solar panel installation, the solar panels you choose could affect your system’s efficiency – in a big way, at that. So how can you select the ideal solar panels for your property? Here’s your absolute guide.

Know the kinds of solar cells available

Solar panels are usually made of silicon, and there are two major kinds of solar panels you can opt for – monocrystalline or mono and polycrystalline or poly. These two kinds will work similarly to produce energy with sunlight, although you should know a few differences. Mono panels, for instance, are often black in appearance, and they are known for being more ‘stylish.’ They can also be more efficient, and even if they are more expensive, they are a more popular choice for most property owners. On the other hand, poly panels are in blue, and they are less costly and are not as efficient as monocrystalline panels.

Assess the power or energy output

The power or energy output of your solar panels is the amount of energy they can generate, and it comes in Watts or W. Many panels will have a power or energy output of around 250W to 360W. Still, you can also opt for 400W units. First, you need to figure out the ideal energy output for your home or property, and this is based on the amount of electricity you consume on average. Next, check a recent electric bill so you can see your electricity usage, which is in kWh (kilowatt-hours).

A standard household in the United Kingdom will use approximately 8.5 to 10kWh every day, but this can vary based on the type of house you have and the number of residents in it, as confirmed by solar panels Manchester experts like Atlantic Renewables. A solar panel with a 250W output can generate up to 1125 W per hour under four hours of sunlight, which is 1.1kWh per day. For your system to reach your daily usage, you would have to install an array rather than just a single panel.

Determine the number of solar panels

Most solar arrays are from 1kW to 4kW, and these can include anything from two panels to up to 16 panels. The number of solar panels you need will depend on the actual power you require from your panels, plus the roof space available. To figure out the number of panels you require, assess your average usage per day, the output of the solar panels, and the hours of sunlight. For example, a bungalow may require about 10.6 panels if the panels are 240W, but only ten panels if the panels are 300W. If you have a detached home, you may need 11.3 panels if you opt for 240W panels or ten panels if you choose panels with an output of 300W.

Image attributed to Pixabay.com