HP announces special discounts on latest laptops and printers for students

New Delhi, August 03, 2023: As the new academic year approaches, HP has announced discount offers on its latest lineup of laptops and printers as part of its annual “Back to College” initiative. The discounts will be available on the Omen portfolio, Victus laptops, Pavilion range, and Envy laptops, all equipped with the latest Intel 13th Gen processors. Additionally, HP’s latest range of Smart Tank printers will also be available with student-friendly offers. The ‘Back to College’ campaign brings an array of exciting deals and cashback, ensuring that students have access to the best tools for their academic journey.

These exclusive offers[1] are available at all HP World Stores, HP authorized offline sellers, and HP Online Store, till 20th August 2023, giving students the perfect opportunity to gear up for the upcoming academic challenges.

HP Omen Series[2] (Omen 16, Omen Transcend 16 and Omen 17)

10% cashback up to INR 10,000[3] and 15% cashback up to INR 15,000[4] with leading banks on the purchase of HP’s new Omen laptops

Avail HyperX Solocast USB Microphone worth INR 7,527at INR 999 when purchasing an Omen device, ensuring an immersive gaming and audio experience

Warranty[5] extension starts at only INR 499 and no-cost EMI options on any Omen laptop for 3/6/9/12 months

Upgrade to the latest Omen laptop and receive benefits up to INR 10,000 by exchanging any older HP laptop through HP Switch

HP Victus 16[6]

5% cashback up to INR 4,000[7] with leading banks on the purchase of new Victus laptops

Buy a HyperX Solocast USB Microphone worth INR 7,527at INR 2,999 when purchasing Victus laptops, enhancing the audio experience while gaming or streaming

HP Switch offers benefits up to INR 3,000 on exchanging an older HP laptop while purchasing a Victus

Warranty[8] extension starts at INR 499 and no-cost EMI options for 3/6 months on Victus laptops

HP Envy x360 15

The newly launched Envy laptops come with enticing cashback offers – 10% cashback up to 10,000[9] and 15% cashback up to INR 15,0000[10] with leading banks

Unleash your creativity with a HyperX Solocast USB Microphone worth INR 7,527at INR 1,999 when purchasing an Envy laptop, enhancing your multimedia experience

Benefits up to INR 6,000 through HP Switch

HP Pavilion

5% cashback up to INR 4,000[11] with leading banks on the purchase of new Pavilion laptops

Flat Rs 2500 Cashback with select NBFC partners

Warranty and HP 500 Bluetooth available at INR 1,499

HP Switch offers benefits up to INR 3,000 on exchanging an older HP laptop while purchasing a Pavilion

HP 14/15

Upto 5% cashback (Max. cashback: INR 4,000)with leading banks[12]

Flat Rs 1,500 Cashback with select NBFC partners

Warranty and HP Wireless mouse at INR 299

Adobe Creative Cloud

Unleash your creativity by availing Adobe Creative Cloud[13] worth INR 20,000 at just INR 2,999 when purchasing Omen, Envy, Spectre, Pavilion Aero, or Pavilion Plus laptops

HP Smart Tank printers

Free Fire-Boltt Rocket Smart Watch worth INR 9,999 through redemption[14]

Finance options[15] such as no-cost EMI and low-cost EMI with leading banks[16], with monthly EMI; starting at as low as INR 899

10% cashback; up to INR 1000 with leading banks[17] on the purchase on select Smart Tank printers[18]

1+1-year warranty offer on select Smart Tank printers[19]

Free 1-year Print Learn Center (PLC) subscription worth INR 899[20]

These unbeatable offers are designed to provide students with a seamless and enhanced learning experience, ensuring that they have the perfect companion to unleash their creativity and productivity.