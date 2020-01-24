HPL Electric & Power Exhibits new product range at Elecrama 2020

HPL Electric & Power Ltd, an established electric equipment manufacturing company in India, is participating in ELECRAMA 2020 at India Expo Mart in Greater Noida from January 18-22, 2020. Present at Hall Number- 3, Stall Number- H3C6, HPL Electric & Power Ltd is displaying its entire product range across its five verticals: Metering Solutions, Switchgears (Industrial & Domestic Product), LED Lighting, Wires & Cables and Solar. HPL is exhibiting its newest range of electrical equipment solutions in meters, lighting, and switchgears in Industrial & Domestic segment.

ELECRAMA is the premier flagship event of Indian Electrical and Electronics Manufacturers Association (IEEMA) and brings together all the electrical equipment manufacturers on one platform. Over the years, it has grown to become one of the largest events of the electrical industry. It is a unique forum for networking, knowledge sharing and showcasing latest electrical technology solution.

Speaking on the company’s participation at ELECRAMA 2020, Mr. Gautam Seth, Joint Managing Director, HPL Electric & Power Ltd said “HPL Electric and Power has been a regular participant at ELECRAMA and takes this as an opportunity to showcase our products and solutions to industry stakeholders and international buyers. This year, we are showcasing our latest energy efficient product range mainly in metering solutions, lighting and switchgears. Today, HPL has a significant market presence in India and exports its smart and efficient products to 42 countries across the world. HPL as a brand is committed to improving people’s lives through meaningful innovations and best-in-class technology products for domestic as well as international markets.”

Mr. Gautam Seth further added “HPL is one of the largest providers of metering solutions having a wide range of products including state-of-the-art smart meters. The Government of India is planning policy measures to expand the implementation of smart meters across the country. This would be a good opportunity for us and we are geared up towards partnering the government in this endeavour.”

New Products Showcased by HPL Electric and Power at ELECRAMA 2020

Metering Solutions

· Smart meters with NB-IoT (Narrowband – Internet of Things) technology

· Ebrit Panel Meters- are single line cost effective LED display meter has 100V to 300V AC

· Power Factor Controller – microprocessor based intelligent auto switching & has individual capacitor mode.

· Single phase low cost multifunction meter for utilities

Lighting

In addition to the recently launched 7 wonders of lighting, HPL has further diversified their lighting segment with next 7 wonders, primarily catering to retail consumers. These lights can be connected wirelessly, are maintenance free, have compact & sleek design, can be remotely controlled and provides longer shelf life.

HPL’s latest energy efficient lighting range includes – Double Side Wall Light, Decor Side Wall Light, Zoom Light, Decor Single Side Wall Light, Linear Light, Low Bay Light, 4 In 1 Smart, Battens & Downlighters.

Switchgear

· Isolators – 3 pole & 4 pole isolators in AC & DC voltage with AC23A & DC21B utilisation

· Isolators of 2 pole /3 pole comes with various AC/DC voltage up to 1500V having rated current up to 630A at various duties

· MCCB Distribution Panel – Reliable & safe for Industrial, residential & commercial application

· TAB Super MCCB – comes with double break mechanism & enhanced life

· Safety Enclosures – specially designed for emergency breakdown, comes with IP55/65 rating for outdoor application

· DC Fuse Holders – curated for solar applications, & are environmental RoHS compliant

· O Safe DCMCB’s – which provides voltage up to 1000V DC

· RCBO- which comes in 2 Pole 2 modules & 2 Pole 4 modules, 4 Pole 4 modules & 4 Pole 8 modules