HPL Electric & Power Ltd. secures Rs 178.9 cr order for Smart Meters

HPL Power & Electric Ltd reinforces their prowess in the smart metering technology field by receiving order of Rs. 178.9 crores from the largest private utility of a state in Eastern India. This further strengthens HPL Electric & Power Ltd.’s leadership position in smart meter manufacturing sector across Indian Markets. At a time when reports of power shortages are making headlines, smart meters will definitely reduce distribution losses, remove theft and pilferage of power. This prestigious order has been secured amidst stiff competition.

Commenting on winning the order, Mr. Gautam Seth, Joint Managing Director, HPL Electric & Power, said, “This is a big win for us, fortifying our leadership position in smart meter technology once again. HPL has a whole range of best-in-class metering solutions to meet the requirements of the power industry. This is the start of a positive cycle for smart meter technology adoption leading to a growth in demand across power utility companies. Our recently launched new range of smart meters with NB-IoT communications technology has been developed in-house at HPL’s new R&D facility at Gurugram’

At a time when country is facing several challenges due to the present scenario, this project comes at a crucial juncture when Indian government has earmarked a sum of Rs 22,500 crore as the central government grant for the installation of 25 crore smart prepaid meters across the country under the Rs 3-lakh-crore scheme for power distribution entities. This project will work in tandem with realizing India’s goal of overhauling the power infrastructure towards a better future.

Mr. Gautam Seth, Joint MD, HPL Electric & Power added further, “We are elated to maintain our front runner position in the smart metering technology manufacturer market and our commitment to Indian government’s overhaul of entire power industry deepens.’’