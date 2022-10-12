HQ brings to you ‘Sparkle’ – the superstar of journals and notebooks

Pune(S.N): The new range of HQ Sparkle journals from the house of ‘Navneet Education is the latest addition to the company’s office stationery segment.

Journals in a formal environment have always been of a standard black or solid color. Stepping ahead of mediocrity, Sparkle by HQ is the new entrant that will certainly catch your eye with its beautifully crafted rich cover. Sparkle offers you the opportunity to attract the limelight amidst a crowd of ‘me too’ and plain journal users. The book is designed considering the need of today’s young generation to seek attention. The material and finishes have been thoughtfully sourced and developed for a fulfilling journey of writing. Sparkle by HQ is as lovely on the inside as it is on the outside, because of its 100-gsm bright white pages. You will truly be in the limelight once you hold it close. The silver gilding on the edges of the journal adds a dash of flamboyance to help you make that first impression.

The most significant item on any office supply roster is a journal, which is also the most frequently gifted item. HQ Sparkle is an apt gift, which could be given to your loved ones.

Abhijit Sanyal, HQ’s Chief Strategy Officer, and spokesperson said, “All HQ products are unique and crafted to perfection. We wanted to get a product that can make a strong statement for its user. ‘Sparkle’ is the expression, and it exudes glamour and rich quality. Sparkle is like your own limelight. We always focus on understanding our customers’ specific needs and tailor our products accordingly.”

HQ Sparkle is available at leading stationery stores across major Indian cities. Apart from that, it is also available on Flipkart and Amazon, and thus can be delivered right to your doorstep.