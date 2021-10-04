India: HR Tech startup, iXceed Solutions a leading Talent and Workforce Solutions service providers in Europe and India, announces that HR tech startup ,iXceed Solution on its growth binge: Expanding their footprints in Poland market. With the help of AI&ML, iXceed Solution has been playing a significant role in confronting challenges such as managing global delivery and operations in different geographies. To revamp the organization’s structure, it is making the companies stay ahead of other market players and focus on adapting the latest technology to gain a competitive edge.

“Our expansion into the Poland market marks a milestone moment in the growth of iXceed solution as we introduce our world-class services to our new audiences. iXceed wants to be the partner of choice when it comes to international expansion for Indian high growth firms. It is expecting to capture a market share of more than 25% by expanding its client portfolio, the company is exploring competitive global markets to cater to diverse domains – Medical (mainly hospitals and medical institutes), and Banking & Financial Services.” says Yogita Tulsiani, Director and Founder of iXceed Solutions

Apart from that, the company has also targeted and expanded services to small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and larger global corporations in Europe, the US, and India with the opportunity to scale up their operations and explore new markets via digital marketing service launch. Not just this, the HR tech startup is consistent with its strategic moves planned for India-based small scale businesses and start-ups to achieve global footprints. Furthermore, it is helping early age Japanese learning organizations for expansion to the international market. In addition, it is helping large-scale Indian System integrators (SIs) to expand markets like Hungary, Czech Republic, etc.