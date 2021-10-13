HR Tech startup, Zimyo launches new version 2.0, benefits corporates to improve the employee experience by 2X

Zimyo – one of the fastest-growing unified HCM platforms known for offering robust HR and payroll solutions has recently announced the launch of its new version Zimyo 2.0 powered by Artificial Intelligence. The new version features more than 40 modules to help corporate organizations improve their employee experience by 2X.

Delighted with the launch, Kumar Mayank, Founder of Zimyo said, “For more than a year now, we’ve been working on our new platform. Months of discussions around product features, analyzing customer journeys, exploring user experiences, and a lot more goes behind the scene. We look forward to our new version that is going to transform the employee management practices.”

With the launch of the platform’s new version, Zimyo anticipates setting new expectations for HCM and planning to move its existing client base to the new platform by the end of this quarter. The newly launched version is equipped with new-age technologies to empower organizations in driving improved data-driven decision-making and better business outcomes.

“They say artists often discard their most amazing work because they feel it’s not up to the mark, even though it might be a masterpiece to the common eye. That’s the same with us, we are abstracting Zimyo 1.0 to offer the corporates the next-generation features to help them experience- “what’s next in employee experience”, added Kumar Mayank.

“With Zimyo, an organization doesn’t have to spend on multiple platforms as it can get all human resource management solutions in one place. Its comprehensive cloud-based HR solutions make complicated and mundane workforce management, talent management, and HR administration a cinch”, says Ajay Kadyan, Co-Founder, Zimyo.

Zimyo is an AI-driven unified platform that improves employee engagement to help organizations foster a positive work environment. Its employee engagement module ‘Engage’ helps HR leaders make company-wide announcements, share news and alerts, celebrate milestones, and create a company album. It also helps companies conduct polls and surveys and take feedback from employees on various matters. Furthermore, Zimyo 2.0 provides Mood-O-Meter – a mood analysis dashboard to help organizations take the pulse of their employee’s moods or get insights into their mental health status.

The company has partnered with various insurance companies, NBFCs, and AMCs to unveil an extensive ‘Employee Benefits’ module. This provides organizations easy access to financial benefits to help them attract, engage and retain top talents.

Besides managing the employees, Zimyo’s Recruitment (ATS) & Onboarding System helps organizations build their own talent pool. This enables easy candidate discovery, automated interview scheduling, and structured recruitment which increases the efficiency of the hiring process by 2x. Furthermore, the platform has also integrated with prominent job boards to ensure the organization’s jobs reach a wider pool of candidates while eliminating the task of manual data entry on multiple sites.

In addition, Zimyo works as a one-stop platform for organizations to enhance their employee experience. Organizations can leverage the use of Zimyo’s OKR framework built for HR, Marketing, Sales, Engineering, Support, and many other departments, use highly customizable workflows, and send automated reminders and alerts.

As per the process, user logins and support will start redirecting to 2.0 after the transition is complete.