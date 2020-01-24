HRANI hosts training session on Food Safety in Jaipur

Hotel and Restaurant Association of North India (HRANI) is the lead Training Partner for the organized sector in Northern Region empanelled by Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). HRANI has been doing the Food Safety Supervisor training and Certification (FOSTAC) programs in all nine states on a rotation basis to facilitate the members of the association.

HRANI concluded its 35th FSS training and certification session on January 18, 2020, at The Fern Hotel, Jaipur. The session was well attended by the food handlers from the member units. The session in Jaipur was organized with the support of the Hotel Association of Rajasthan (HRAR).

The faculty of the session was Ms Pritha Tripathi, Scientist 1, FSSAI who updated the participants not only on aspects and procedures to keep food safe and healthy but also informed on various other initiatives and regulations pertaining to the FSS Act and law.

“I would like to thank HRANI, HRAR and FSSAI for this initiative. The workshop was very enlightening. We learned various aspects of food safety,” said Virender Singh a participant from Castle Mandawa.

“It was heartening to see the enthusiastic participation of HRANI members in the session. Hospitality is a sunrise sector in India and stands at the cusp of transformation due to urbanization, changing food habits and the proliferation of technology. Food safety is a critical step to ensure a healthy population,” said Surendra Kumar Jaiswal, President, HRANI.

“We have been conducting the FOSTAC Programmes for the last 3 years from January 2017 in different cities of Northern India. We plan on continuing to host these programmes so that maximum hospitality professionals can benefit from it” said Renu Thapliyal, Secretary General, HRANI.