HSNC University awards Kaizzen with its PR mandate

India, 14th August 2020: Kaizzen, India’s leading independent Public Relations & Digital Agency has been awarded the Public Relations mandate for HSNC University. The second cluster university of Maharashtra constitutes of 3 reputed colleges of Mumbai – K. C. College, H. R. College and Bombay Teachers’ Training College (BTTC) – part of a 70-year old Hyderabad (Sind) National Collegiate Board (H(S)NCB). The mandate encompasses strengthening brand awareness and building brand preference, in India.

On Kaizzen’s appointment, Ms. Ritika Shah, GM – Corporate Media Relations, Hiranandani Group & Communities, said “We are pleased to appoint Kaizzen as our Public Relations Consultancy, to communicate our progressive vision and mission to the relevant audiences. Appreciably they very well sync with Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani – Provost of HSNC University’s ideologies and vision. The team’s experience in managing similar mandates for other industry bodies and in the education space, affirms my belief in their ability to deliver strong results. We look forward to a long term association with team Kaizzen.”

Commenting on Kaizzen being awarded this mandate, Mr. Vineet Handa, CEO – Kaizzen said, “We are thankful to the management team at HSNC University for placing their trust in Kaizzen. Our team is excited at the opportunity of working collaboratively with the team at HSNC University and look forward to applying our strategic expertise to execute innovative, disruptive and high-impact PR campaigns that will positively impact the brand. Over the past twelve years, Kaizzen has established itself as a leading multi-practice and full-service PR and Digital Media Agency. Education is one of our very strong practice areas, and the current mandate will help consolidate this practice even further.”

The cluster university is established under the Rashtriya Uchchatar Shikshan Abhiyan (RUSA) scheme, a funding agency under the Central government. It aims at ushering in a wave of ‘Education 4.0’ and promoting the thought of ‘Study in India’. HSNC University advocates for an industry-focused, technology and skill development-driven curriculum to make its students’ employment ready and thus plans to offer an interdisciplinary, liberal, choice-based credit system and talent-oriented education approach. More so, as a step towards Education 4.0 the university initiates the idea of Incubation Centre, Swayum platforms, E-Pathshalas and seamless digitization in operations for a sound infrastructure.

With the current mandate win from HSNC University, Kaizzen’s diverse portfolio of clients in the education sector has expanded, including names like FICCI Arise, Education in Ireland, Sommet Education, Jaipuria Group of Educational Institutions, Heritage Schools, IDP Education, Speech and Debate India, Samarthya Teachers Training Research of Academy (STTAR) amongst others. Kaizzen has recently been ranked as the 7th Fastest-Growing PR Agency globally in the Provoke Global PR Agency Rankings and also awarded ‘Specialist Consultancy of the Year’ at IPRCCA 2019.

Profile of Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani, Provost – HSNC University

The importance of academic excellence in the making of a highly successful first-generation business entrepreneur is perhaps best personified by Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani. As a student, he had the distinction of standing Second during his graduation from Mumbai University in his Bachelor of Commerce Degree (Hons.). This was followed by completing F.C.A. from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Adding a new dimension to his versatile personality, it truly befits the new role of academician for one who started his career as a teacher to the students learning Chartered Accountancy. Over the years, he has set up the Hiranandani Foundation School, successfully run the academic institutions of the HSNC Board – it is only in the fitness of things that his wish to go further and become an educationist comes true; as Provost of the newly set up HSNC University in Mumbai. Excellence was not confined just to his studies; as the ‘Developer extraordinaire’ as also ‘the one who redefined the skyline of Mumbai’, he has evolved into not just an industry leader, but also an IndustryKnowledge Guru.

Even as a Top real estate developer of a global repute to being the true ‘Real Estate Moghul’ of Indian Real Estate industry, he always had an affinity towards providing quality education to society at large. The journey towards becoming an educationist started right with setting up the Hiranandani Foundation International Schools and Hiranandani Institute of Learning in his mixed-use integrated townships. He has the privilege of being on the boards of multiple educational institutions; then chaired the HSNC Board where he looked after 17 colleges and 8 schools. Adding a new feather in the cap as an educationist, he also runs vocational skill training centres and institutions for interdisciplinary learning.

His ‘dream objective’ to enable an academic curriculum which would shape the young minds and transform them into an Industry Ready Profile has crystallized in the form of the HSNC University, Maharashtra’s newly set-up Cluster University. As Provost of HSNC University, the journey is just a beginning.