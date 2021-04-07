HSNC University joins hands with TCS iON for Industry Honour Certification

HSNC University collaborated with India’s biggest global IT player ‘TCS iON’ for an industry Honour Certification. The forged alliance is designed to train and skill the young talent pool to become ‘Industry Ready’. Every aspirant at HSNC University, Mumbai, be it an undergraduate, a postgraduate or even alumni, can avail the benefits. This significant and never- before industry mentoring opportunity will also enable learners with added benefits of internships and job assistance.

By joining hands with TCS iON, HSNC University will facilitate learners with certificate courses, programs, internships, and placement assistance. This 45-hour certification program will help students gain relevant industry knowledge, skills, and experience while establishing important connections in the field. This program will provide certification remotely to the learners in the field of Engineering/ Science, BFSI. Leveraging TCS iON’s digital platform, TCS iON and industry partners are acknowledged by Educational institutions and are made part of the curriculum. This also allows learners to get access to the best of industry mentors, on-ground projects, learning references, daily operational activities and project reports, digital rooms for discussion, etc. to grasp on-ground experience and build the industry network. Furthermore, the completion of this course will earn academic credit reflected in the individual’s transcript issued by HSNC University.

Delighted by the collaboration, Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani, Provost – HSNC University highlighted the benefits of this program by saying, “Being job-ready to accord with Industry 4.0 is the biggest challenge faced by the fresh workforce. So, as part of innovative thinking, HSNC University has taken a step forward to offer this value proposition to its brimming young talent pool by forging a long-term collaboration with TCS-iON. It is a great way to go beyond academics to help in skilling, up-skilling and re-skilling while augmenting aptitude and the intellectual quotient of the learners. This helps create better work opportunities, unique experience and strengthen the individual’s versatile personality.”

Adding further, Dr. Hiranandani said, “’The network you create is the net worth you build’ and with TCS iON, our objective is to leverage the reach of this experiential platform for learners to get technical, practical, social and employable skills across disciplines.”

TCS iON is working with a large number of corporates, for enabling this ecosystem.