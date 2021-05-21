Huawei Commits to India’s fight against COVID-19, extends support for strengthening medical care facilities

[New Delhi, India, May 20, 2020] As an effort to accelerate Covid-19 relief efforts in India, Huawei has collaborated with local NGOs, specialised institutions to facilitate medical resources to strengthen the efforts in managing the crisis.

Huawei India is facilitating the availability of 400 Oxygen Concentrators, 400 Contactless Remote Vital Parameter Monitoring devices, 25 HFNC CPAP Oxygen therapy systems, and other medical supplies worth INR 5 crore for Indian public hospitals, makeshift hospitals, and other facilities for Covid-19. The initiative is also providing aid for scaling-up and incubation support to partner organisations.

Speaking on the initiatives, David Li, CEO, Huawei India, said, “Given the urgency of healthcare requirements, we decided to join hands with local partners to accelerate the facilitation of urgent medical supplies to support those most affected. We firmly believe that this situation can be overcome with joint, comprehensive, and targeted community efforts. We at Huawei are committed to standing strong with the nation during these challenging times.”

Separately, the company is also working on setting up a 50-bed Covid care facility in partnership with a local medical institution in Gurugram for patients requiring mild medical support. The facility will be equipped with medical equipment like Oxygen concentrators, BiPAP, patient monitoring, etc., and will be operated by a partner medical institution.

In addition to its direct response, Huawei is contributing to provide meal support for more than 18,000 government school children whose families are affected by Covid-19.