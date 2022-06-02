Huawei Intelligent Net-Zero Carbon Campus Solution Wins WSIS Prize 2022 Champion

[Geneva, Switzerland, June 2, 2022] Huawei was named Champion at the World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS) 2022 Forum’s Prizes Ceremony in Geneva yesterday. The WSIS 2022 Prizes Campion, was presented to Huawei for its use of their intelligent net–zero carbon campus solution at the Yancheng Low-carbon & Smart Energy Industrial Park project. A total of 996 projects were considered for this award, and the selection process took five months.

WSIS is the world’s largest annual gathering of the ICT for development community. The event aims at advancing global sustainable development goals is co-organized by the ITU, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), and other UN organizations and WSIS action plan facilitators. The WSIS Prizes contest awards prizes for outstanding sustainability projects in 18 categories, including information and communication infrastructure, E-government, E-environment, E-health, and E-agriculture. Huawei‘s intelligent net–zero carbon campus solution was nominated for this year’s environment category.