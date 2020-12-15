Huawei Launches Cloud Content Delivery Network (CDN) in India

Committed to empower businesses to enhance their customers’ digital experience, Huawei launched its latest cloud-based high performance Content Delivery Network (CDN) solution in India, to empower Indian businesses to improve user experience by enabling website acceleration, download acceleration and video acceleration.

Huawei’s cloud CDN service is aimed to empower businesses enabling them to carry out a multitude of services covering a large number of users across industries such as Media & OTT; Banking & Financial Institutions; Education; E-Commerce; Online Travel & Hospitality; Healthcare; Online Gaming; Digital Marketing; and Government.

Huawei has an experience of deploying over 2,500 Acceleration Nodes globally with more than 100 Tbps bandwidth spanning across a network of over 74 Telcos across 130 countries, and serving over 1 billion end-users. This wide network of high-quality service nodes is equipped to break through the bottlenecks caused by low bandwidth, heavy user access traffic, and uneven distribution of network nodes. Huawei’s CDN delivers an outstanding web-experience for end-users by ensuring low website latency, faster downloads, and a smoother video-on-demand or live streaming experience. Powered by Huawei’s Intelligent Hubble monitoring system, the CDN will ensure high service quality and availability with near-zero outages, making it ideal for businesses to accelerate content delivery across data formats (images, videos, AR/VR, etc.) and to meet their customers’ evolving requirements.

CDN ACCELERATES BUSINESSES ACROSS INDUSTRIES

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Steve Kim, President of Cloud & AI Business Group, said, “Rapid digitalization and the flourishing internet industry have fuelled the exponential growth of the CDN service industry. Given Huawei’s 30 years of experience in providing reliable, secure, and sustainable ICT services to its customers, we have launched the Cloud CDN services to empower Indian businesses to deliver the best user web-experience. Our operations and resources in India are backed by robust local talent and are designed to meet any customer requirements most suitable for local needs. Through this launch, we aim to further bolster the Digital India initiative.”

Along with offering various acceleration nodes to solve diverse carrier requirements, Cloud CDN also presents several other advantages such as Intelligent Scheduling of user requests to optimal nodes. Further it also provides with Dynamic Optimization by feeding back service quality in real-time and dynamically adjusting nodes based on Big Data analysis results and High end-to-end compatibility.